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RTA opens Sensory Rooms at Al Satwa and Oud Maitha bus stations

The initiative supports RTA’s strategic goals of elevating customer happiness

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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RTA opens Sensory Rooms at Al Satwa and Oud Maitha bus stations
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Dubai is known for making accessibility one of its top priorities and in keeping with this, it has introduced the Sensory Rooms project to the Al Satwa and Oud Maitha Bus Stations. These rooms are aimed to make travel time just a bit easier on those with Autism and for People of Determination.

The initiative supports RTA’s strategic goals of elevating customer happiness by delivering specialised services for all segments of the community. The approach reinforces its commitment to social responsibility by leveraging technology and innovation to create an inclusive environment that supports full participation with dignity and well-being.

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So, what are these special rooms?

They are purpose-designed environments that balance relaxation and stimulation according to the needs of children with autism. They feature soothing elements including smart low-level lighting and interactive elements such as swings that support physical comfort. The rooms also incorporate audio-visual effects, including calming music, natural scenes, and colourful visuals, helping to reduce sensory stress.

RTA has been awarded the Autism-Friendly Environment Certificate by the Dubai Autism Center, recognising its successful implementation of the project and fulfilment of the Autism-Friendly Programme requirements.

Earlier this year, the Sensory Rooms project was introduced to Al Satwa and Oud Metha Metro stations to ensure a smooth travel journey.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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