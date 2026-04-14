RTA opens Sensory Rooms at Al Satwa and Oud Maitha bus stations

The initiative supports RTA’s strategic goals of elevating customer happiness
Dubai is known for making accessibility one of its top priorities and in keeping with this, it has introduced the Sensory Rooms project to the Al Satwa and Oud Maitha Bus Stations. These rooms are aimed to make travel time just a bit easier on those with Autism and for People of Determination.
The initiative supports RTA’s strategic goals of elevating customer happiness by delivering specialised services for all segments of the community. The approach reinforces its commitment to social responsibility by leveraging technology and innovation to create an inclusive environment that supports full participation with dignity and well-being.
So, what are these special rooms?
They are purpose-designed environments that balance relaxation and stimulation according to the needs of children with autism. They feature soothing elements including smart low-level lighting and interactive elements such as swings that support physical comfort. The rooms also incorporate audio-visual effects, including calming music, natural scenes, and colourful visuals, helping to reduce sensory stress.
RTA has been awarded the Autism-Friendly Environment Certificate by the Dubai Autism Center, recognising its successful implementation of the project and fulfilment of the Autism-Friendly Programme requirements.
Earlier this year, the Sensory Rooms project was introduced to Al Satwa and Oud Metha Metro stations to ensure a smooth travel journey.