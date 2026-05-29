Heading to Dubai Mall this Eid weekend? RTA issues advisory

Extended Dubai Metro hours, park-and-ride to ease Eid rush at Dubai Mall
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a travel advisory ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday, urging commuters to use the Dubai Metro for direct and hassle-free access to key destinations, including Dubai Mall amid expected crowd surges.
The authority said the metro remains the easiest and most efficient way to reach Dubai Mall during the festive rush.
For those driving, RTA has encouraged the use of a park-and-ride system by leaving vehicles at designated metro stations and continuing the journey via Dubai Metro.
Recommended parking stations include Centrepoint Metro Station, Jumeirah Golf Estates Station, National Paints Metro Station, and Etisalat (e&) Metro Station.
RTA confirmed extended operating hours for both the Red and Green Lines during the Eid holiday period to support smoother passenger movement and reduce congestion.
The revised schedule includes:
Saturday, May 30: 5:00 am to 1:00 am
Sunday, May 31: 8:00 am to 1:00 am
Monday to Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am
RTA urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance using smart tools such as the Souhail app, which provides real-time route updates, travel times, and fare details across Dubai’s public transport network.
Passengers have also been advised to keep personal belongings secure, use smart channels to top up Nol cards, and follow staff instructions for a smooth travel experience.
The authority said it has enhanced services across the metro network to ensure safe and convenient travel during the Eid Al Adha holiday, encouraging residents and visitors to plan ahead for a seamless commuting experience.