Eid Al-Adha 2026: Ajman announces free parking during holidays

Holiday parking in Ajman made free to support residents and visitors
The Department of Municipality and Planning Ajman has announced that all paid parking spaces will be free during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
According to the announcement, parking fees will be waived from Tuesday, May 26, 2026, until Friday, May 29, 2026.
Normal paid parking operations will resume on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
The move is part of seasonal measures introduced during the Eid holiday period to ease mobility and support residents and visitors across the emirate.