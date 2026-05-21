Sharjah Police boost security, traffic patrols for Eid Al Adha

Sharjah intensifies anti-begging drives, illegal parking checks for smoother traffic
Sharjah Police have announced a comprehensive security and traffic plan ahead of Eid Al Adha, with increased patrols around mosques, markets, beaches and entertainment areas to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the holiday.
The plan includes intensified police and traffic presence, continuous road monitoring through the central operations room, and the deployment of field teams to respond quickly to emergencies and prevent negative behaviour that could disrupt the festive atmosphere.
Brigadier Omar Al Ghazal, Director-General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support at Sharjah Police, said the preparations were completed in coordination with various departments as part of efforts to enhance public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow across the emirate during the Eid holidays.
He said police patrols would be heavily deployed around mosques during Eid prayers, while officers would monitor major and internal roads to reduce congestion and ensure traffic movement remains uninterrupted.
Sharjah Police will also intensify campaigns against begging during the holiday period, with specialised teams carrying out field inspections to curb the practice.
Traffic patrols will focus on preventing illegal and random parking near mosques, shopping areas and recreational destinations, as such violations can cause severe congestion and obstruct traffic flow, Brig Al Ghazal said.
The official added that police would take immediate action against disturbances in residential neighbourhoods caused by the irresponsible use of vehicles in order to preserve public comfort and safety.
Sharjah Police also urged residents travelling during the holiday to secure their homes properly by locking doors and windows and avoiding leaving valuables unattended.
Brig Al Ghazal stressed that special attention would also be given to children’s safety at beaches and swimming areas through awareness campaigns urging parents not to leave children unsupervised.
He said the measures form part of an integrated security system aimed at protecting lives and property during the Eid holiday, while calling on the public to cooperate with police and follow safety instructions.
Sharjah Police urged the public to report emergencies or violations by calling 999 for emergency cases and 901 for non-emergencies.