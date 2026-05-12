GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sharjah announces Eid Al Adha holidays for government employees

Public sector will enjoy a 10-day break including weekends

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Joyful Eid moments: Friends and relatives exchange greetings at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Joyful Eid moments: Friends and relatives exchange greetings at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced on Tuesday that the Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day holidays for government departments, authorities and institutions in the emirate will begin on Monday, May 25, and continue until Friday, May 29.  

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 1, giving public sector employees a 10-day break including the weekends.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Eid Al Adha

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Private schools in Sharjah will enjoy a seven-day break including weekends.

Sharjah announces Eid holiday for private schools

1m read
Sharjah will host Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 from May 20 to 31 at Expo Centre

Sharjah Eid exhibition to offer discounts up to 75%

1m read
Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks at Aljada in Sharjah.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

3m read
Sharjah astronomers project May 27, 2026, as first day of Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha 2026 likely date revealed for UAE

2m read