AR Ameen car accident: AR Rahman’s son says he is safe, Khatija clarifies what happened

AR Ameen reassures fans after minor Chennai crash, says all are safe
AR Ameen has broken his silence after a minor car accident in Chennai, reassuring fans that he is safe and doing well.
The playback singer, who is the son of composer AR Rahman, took to Instagram on Monday, August 10, to thank those who had checked on him after the incident. Ameen also clarified that he was not driving when the accident occurred.
The singer said he was travelling to the airport in a friend’s car when they were involved in what he described as a 'minor accident'. He was seated in the passenger seat at the time.
“Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend’s car when we got into a minor accident. Everyone involved is safe and okay,” Ameen wrote in his Instagram story, expressing gratitude for what he described as divine protection.
Reports following the incident said Ameen suffered minor injuries. However, his latest statement made clear that there was no serious danger to anyone involved.
The singer also acknowledged the messages and prayers he received from family members, friends and well-wishers following the accident.
“I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express,” he wrote.
Ameen also credited the prayers and values of his family for continuing to guide him. He specifically mentioned his grandmother, father AR Rahman and cousin GV Prakash Kumar, whom he referred to as “GV Anna”.
“I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me,” he added.
Before Ameen addressed the incident himself, his elder sister Khatija Rahman had reassured concerned followers that he was safe.
Khatija also sought to correct what she described as “inaccurate reports” about how the collision happened. According to her account on her Instagram stories, Ameen was travelling towards the airport with a friend driving the car.
She said another vehicle ahead of them proceeded through a red signal, leading to a minor collision. Ameen, his friend and the occupant of the other vehicle were all safe, she said.
Khatija urged media outlets to verify details before publishing reports about the incident, particularly when unverified information could cause unnecessary alarm for a family already dealing with concern over a loved one.
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