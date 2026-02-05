Days ago, Rahman had issued a clarification video
When AR Rahman made a cryptic remark hinting at the 'communal' nature of the Hindi film industry, it stirred headlines and conversation alike, with different actors weighing in. Days later, the Oscar-winning composer issued a clarification, and now, when asked about the episode, he seems ready to leave the chapter behind.
“See, in life you have to prepare. And we have to prepare for everything,” Rahman said, hinting at the reasoning behind his explanatory video. With a smile, he quickly shifted the conversation, adding, “We all know,” signaling that some things are better left unsaid. On the YouTube podcast Noise and Grains, when the host mentioned that it was 'a little sad' to see Rahman read out his own Wikipedia to highlight his achievements for the country, he chuckled, “But you know what, it’s better we move on… people who know you don’t need an explanation. And those who don’t? Well, when you explain, they won’t listen anyway.”
Rahman’s reflections follow a candid interview last month with BBC Asian Network, where he revealed that he has been getting less work in the film industry. “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed, but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face,” he explained.
Following that, Rahman shared a social media video addressing the backlash, stressing that his intentions “can sometimes be misunderstood,” and that he never meant to cause pain. He ended on a note of purpose and inspiration, calling India his driving force and reaffirming that his mission is to “uplift, honour, and serve through music.”
