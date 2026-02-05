“See, in life you have to prepare. And we have to prepare for everything,” Rahman said, hinting at the reasoning behind his explanatory video. With a smile, he quickly shifted the conversation, adding, “We all know,” signaling that some things are better left unsaid. On the YouTube podcast Noise and Grains, when the host mentioned that it was 'a little sad' to see Rahman read out his own Wikipedia to highlight his achievements for the country, he chuckled, “But you know what, it’s better we move on… people who know you don’t need an explanation. And those who don’t? Well, when you explain, they won’t listen anyway.”