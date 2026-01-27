AR Rahman didn’t need to say a word: The Abu Dhabi concert was the only response needed

Amid all the controversy, AR Rahman won hearts in Abu Dhabi and I saw it live
Last Friday, I had the privilege of attending A.R. Rahman’s concert at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with my family and friends. What an experience it was! This one was extra special considering the unwarranted hate he has been receiving recently after some of his comments in an interview with the BBC, .
This was not my first concert, but it was certainly the first for my six year old.
Initially, he enjoyed the show with the spectacular light effects and the opening performance, but as the evening progressed, he drifted into his own world. Still, I was happy to see him nodding along when ARR sang "Fana" from Yuva, a moment I will treasure.
It was almost a packed house. He definitely felt the love from the crowd, which was a wonderful mix of Hindi speakers, Tamil speakers, and Malayalam speakers. ARR acknowledged that he needed this warmth at this time. How can someone hate this man? How can anyone think of spewing hatred towards a person who has done so much for people's peace and the country's pride? Being a millennial, his music has been a solace for me. I believe there are millions who feel the same way.
When you listen to "Kun Faya Kun" from Rockstar or "O Paalanhaare" from Lagaan, we all enjoy it without thinking about religious boundaries. It brings tranquility and has united us throughout the years. As the legend himself has said, he has always chosen love in his life, and he continues to do so. We live in a polarised world, but music has been something that keeps us united throughout.
When he urged everyone to sing the iconic love anthem "Dil Se Re" during the concert, the entire crowd obliged. The same happened with the revolutionary anthem "Sadda Haq". Everyone embraced it wholeheartedly.
I have heard some say he has declined since his Rockstar days, and perhaps that is why he has not received as many film opportunities. But I wonder, is this genuine disinterest, or have we simply lost our appetite for quality music?
Yes, he is not the same, and his prime was the 1990s and early 2000s, but he has continued producing quality work even after Rockstar, both in Tamil and Hindi.
Even now, "Awara Angara" from Tere Ishq Mein is ruling the charts, and last year, "Vida Karo" from Chamkila melted hearts. A.R. Rahman is still making quality music, but does Bollywood still value it in this era of remixes? That is the real question.
Regardless, the concert was absolutely special. He concluded with "Vande Mataram", and the entire crowd rose to their feet, singing "Ma Tuje Salam" in unison. That was brilliant.
The man delivered a four hour masterpiece spanning Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam hits with varied emotions and genres. The repertoire of songs he has composed is truly unbelievable. His crew was equally amazing, just like the man himself. He cherry picks quality around him, and he gives great importance to his team, something he has been doing since his cassette days as well.
A few friends later mentioned songs they wished he had performed from various albums. But that is the beauty of his catalogue. There is simply too much brilliance to fit into one evening. Forever, he is my GOAT, and his music will live on eternally. Those Roja songs still feel like they were made yesterday. Keep going, ARR. You have been an emotion. Thanks for existing.
