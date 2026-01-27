AR Rahman didn’t need to say a word: The Abu Dhabi concert was the only response needed

It was almost a packed house. He definitely felt the love from the crowd, which was a wonderful mix of Hindi speakers, Tamil speakers, and Malayalam speakers. ARR acknowledged that he needed this warmth at this time. How can someone hate this man? How can anyone think of spewing hatred towards a person who has done so much for people's peace and the country's pride? Being a millennial, his music has been a solace for me. I believe there are millions who feel the same way.