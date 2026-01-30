AR Rahman attends Melania premiere, gives fans a glimpse of Donald Trump at star-studded event

The premiere brought together a mix of personalities from entertainment and politics
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was one of the international attendees at the premiere of Melania, the new documentary about Melania Trump, screened at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on January 29. Sharing a video from the event, Rahman gave fans a front-row glimpse of the star-studded evening, where Donald Trump himself was right in front of him.
The premiere brought together an eclectic mix of personalities from entertainment, sports, and politics. Alongside Rahman, notable attendees included FIFA president Gianni Infantino, hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame, and Jordan Belfort, the real-life inspiration behind The Wolf of Wall Street. Political figures such as former New York City mayor Eric Adams, US Second Lady Usha Vance, and members of Donald Trump’s cabinet also attended, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent among the high-profile guests.
Melania chronicles the 20 days leading up to Trump’s second presidential inauguration, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Melania Trump, during a pivotal political moment. Directed by Brett Ratner and produced by Fernando Sulichin, Marc Beckman, and Melania Trump herself, the documentary is being released by Amazon MGM Studios. A private White House screening on January 24 included Donald and Melania Trump and their son Barron, setting the stage for the public premiere.
Rahman’s presence comes amid ongoing controversy about his comments on industry bias in Bollywood. In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, he reflected on shifts in creative power in the industry, saying, "Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now,"
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox