Sahil breaks it down further on how it really works, “You add people by hand, one at a time. It takes about thirty seconds. You tap the plus on the hearth, type a name, and that is all the app needs. If you want, you can pull them in from your contacts, so their photo and number come along, and set how often staying in touch feels right for this person. Then they sit as an ember around the campfire, and most days nothing happens.”