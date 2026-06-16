And due to his efforts, in one corner of the city, nearly 30 street cats know exactly where to go when hunger strikes. They gather at fixed feeding stations, padding along familiar paths and waiting patiently for Abdulkarim, who has spent much of his life caring for them. Some stay outdoors, others have found temporary refuge inside his home. Looking after them isn't something he schedules into his day. It has become part of the rhythm of family life.