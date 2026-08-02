From VR arenas and cat cafes to pottery studios, here is where to take the kids this year
Dubai: Families in the UAE looking to keep children entertained this summer now have a one-stop reference to work with. Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has released Dubai’s Super Guide for Kids as part of its #DubaiDestinations campaign, mapping out more than 100 venues across the emirate, from theme parks and trampoline arenas to swimming schools, art studios and even cat cafés.
The guide, published on dubaidestinations.ae, groups activities into five main categories: indoor entertainment, sports academies, water fun, creative workshops, and family-friendly cafés, giving parents a ready-made shortlist for weekends and school holidays alike.
The largest section covers indoor attractions, and it is a long list. Big-ticket names such as KidZania Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure, The Museum of the Future, Ski Dubai and Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo sit alongside newer additions such as Neon Galaxy, AYA Universe and Play DXB.
Trampoline and adventure parks including BOUNCE, Sky Zone, Adventure Parx and Adventure Zone feature too, along with escape rooms from NoWayOut, GAME OVER and Escape Hunt Dubai for older children.
Animal encounters get a mention through Dubai Dolphinarium and The Green Planet Dubai, while VR fans are pointed towards Zero Latency VR and EVA Dubai VR.
For families chasing more structured activity, the guide lists a cluster of sports academies.
Football is covered by Alliance Football Club and the Real Madrid Foundation Football Program, while gymnastics options include Absolute Gymnastics and Grand Gymnastics Academy.
Tennis, basketball and martial arts also feature, through the likes of Dubai Tennis Academy, Beyond Basketball Academy, Star Basketball Academy, FitRepublik Martial Arts and The Warrior Academy, alongside Parkour DXB for those after something less conventional.
Water-based fun gets its own section, headlined by Aquaventure World and Jungle Bay Waterpark, alongside the Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark and splash pads at Town Square and Dubai Creek Harbour.
Swim schools including Aqua Swimming Academy, Dolphin Sports Academy, ProFit Swimming School and Hamilton Aquatics round out the category for families looking to build water confidence rather than just cool off.
The workshops section leans heavily into hands-on learning. Budding chefs are catered for through Petits Chefs Dubai, Mamalu Kitchen, Top Chef Dubai and Jones the Grocer's kids' workshops, while pottery and art studios such as Bedia Pottery, Dubai Pottery Studio, Picasso Artists and Art Kala Fine Arts offer a quieter alternative.
STEM-focused options are well represented too, with Young Engineers UAE, Curiosity Lab, Fun Robotics, Bricks 4 Kidz Dubai and theKidSpace LEGO Robotics among those listed, alongside photography workshops from Gulf Photo Plus and MOUTASEM Academy.
Rounding out the guide are two café-focused categories. Family-friendly spots include Café Confetti, Peaches & Cream, Baker's Kitchen and Playtorium Kids Playarea & Cafe, all designed with children in mind.
For animal lovers, a dedicated pet café section lists several cat cafés across the city, including Cat Cafe Vibrissae's branches in Al Safa, Mirdif and Dubai Creek Harbour, alongside Meowtropolis Cat Cafe and Meet Cat Cafe.
Taken together, the guide offers UAE parents a broad, browsable map of where to take the children this year, whether the goal is an adrenaline-filled day out, a creative afternoon, or simply a relaxed café visit with the family in tow.