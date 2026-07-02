From football to art, parents are seeking 'multi-camps' for their children
As the school holidays will draw to a close this month, thousands of children across the UAE are packing away football boots, paintbrushes and science kits after another summer spent at camp. For many families, these programmes have become less of a childcare solution and more of an annual tradition, one that can cost anywhere from Dh125 to Dh5,000. It all depends on which, do you pick?
There's now a structured eco-system of programmes for children. And each comes with its own pricing model, philosophy, and version of what a 'productive summer' should look like. Families don't need to choose a summer camp; they can assemble one for themselves. Maybe some football, art, and science between travel plans?
Or how about a leadership workshop squeezed into the final days before school resumes?
So, on that note, as the summer camps expand, a more complex question rises: What are families actually paying for? And what do children really gain in return?
Eight weeks of football. One FIFA-standard pitch. And a pricing model that gets cheaper the longer you stay, so where do you sign up, and how long do you dare to commit?
At ISD Dubai Sports City, the Real Madrid Foundation Education Program promises a structured, performance-driven football camp with unusual flexibility built into its pricing model. Technical Director Manuel Lopez explains: It’s a program that runs across eight consecutive weeks, allowing children to join for as little as a single day, or commit to the full program. “The longer families book for, the more they save, with discounts of up to 40 per cent off for the full eight-week program.”
Pricing breakdown
Daily: Dh250
1 week: Dh1,000
2 weeks: Dh1,800 (-10%)
3 weeks: Dh2,550 (-15%)
4 weeks: Dh3,200 (-20%)
5 weeks: Dh3,750 (-25%)
6 weeks: Dh4,200 (-30%)
7 weeks: Dh4,550 (-35%)
8 weeks: Dh4,800 (-40%)
This structure is particularly instructive as it rewards long-term commitment, but also allows short-term commitment, which helps families that travel or split time between countries.
Lopez notes that many children begin with a short trial period: “In most cases, players stay with us for at least a week. A vast majority of our summer camp participants come to us from other academies. They often join us initially as a 'test drive,' fall in love with our training methodology, and from there, families tend to renew their bookings week by week.”
While there have been an increase in fees, organisers say the changes show sustained investment in infrastructure rather than pricing pressure alone. “Providing children with year-round opportunities to stay active through sport is a priority for us. Demand for indoor space is extremely high during this period, but we intentionally reserve key time slots so children can continue enjoying sport and recreation in a safe, climate-controlled environment,” he says.
The camp operates entirely indoors at ISD Dubai Sports City, using a FIFA-standard pitch designed to maintain elite training conditions despite extreme summer temperatures.
On whether there has been any changes to the pricing this year, he explains, “As we offer a wide range of flexible registration options to suit different schedules, we haven't noticed any significant shifts in consumer behavior. Booking trends and patterns are remaining highly consistent with what we experienced last year.”
Football is one way to spend a summer. But what if the classroom is a zoo, and the lesson involves feeding elephants, watching giraffes up close, and standing just metres away from hippos?
That’s what happens at the Emirates Park Zoo, the summer programme, which takes a very different direction, mixing education, conservation, and hands-on animal interaction.
Pricing
Daily: Dh125
1 week: Dh625
2 weeks: Dh1,250
3 weeks: Dh1,875
4 weeks: Dh2,500
5 weeks: Dh3,125
Up to 8 weeks: Dh5,000
Most families tend to choose shorter blocks of attendance as the spokesperson explains. Families tend to enrol their children between two and four weeks, making the average spend between Dh1250 and Dh2500 during the summer period. “We also have a number of families who choose the full eight-week programme for a complete summer experience,” they say.
The programme is built around animal encounters and feeding sessions with species including elephants, giraffes, hippos, koi fish and farm animals, as well as behind-the-scenes exposure to zoo careers such as veterinarians, keepers, aquarists and trainers
· Workshops on animal behaviour, habitats, biodiversity and conservation
· Specimen and biofacts sessions
· Habitat exploration and observation
· Animal enrichment activities
· Arts, crafts and themed creative sessions
· Educational games and team challenges
· Zoo school learning modules
· Movie screenings and workshops
As organisers explain: The programme gives children the opportunity to learn about animal behaviour, habitats, wildlife conservation, animal welfare, safety and health in a fun and interactive environment. Moreover, transport and meals are included, making it a fully managed option for working families.
A smaller but increasingly relevant entrant in the UAE summer landscape is Blah Blah Blah Camp, which focuses on emotional development and soft skills rather than sports or academics, the online camp centres its philosophy on building emotional intelligence through group interaction, discussion, and guided activities as Charlotte D’souza, co-founder of BLAH BLAH BLAH ( Building Life’s Attainable Habits) explains.
Pricing remains intentionally accessible:
Dh350 per week
Typical duration: 2–3 weeks
She emphasises affordability as part of the model: “We never have a problem with prices, because it’s affordable.” The programme also incorporates an online learning layer, with external experts joining sessions to guide discussions and activities.
In a market increasingly dominated by high-spec facilities and specialist academies, this type of camp shows growing demand, where people focus on communication and building life-skills.
At the more institutional end of the spectrum, GEMS decides to shift a summer camp towards multi-disciplinary enrichment programmes that resemble short-term academic ecosystems.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, describes the approach: It is designed to cater to different interests, age groups, locations and family budgets. The intent is to deliver strong value through experiences that go beyond traditional childcare. “Many of our programmes include specialist coaching, industry partnerships, performances, showcases, and even recognised qualifications or certifications, ensuring students gain meaningful experiences and skills throughout the summer,” she explains.
On participation trends, Crausby notes that flexibility remains central to how families engage: Participation varies according to each family's travel plans and individual preferences. Typically, students attend between one and three weeks of camp, although some choose to participate in multiple programmes throughout the summer to explore a range of specialist opportunities. “We generally see the strongest demand during the first and final weeks of the holiday period, with many families travelling during the middle of the break.”
This indicates a change: The camps are more modular, with children moving between programmes rather than staying in one environment.
Crausby highlights a clear evolution in what families are looking for: Families wish for more specialist experiences that offer opportunities for children to develop skills and pursue interests. “There is growing demand for programmes focused on areas such as entrepreneurship, robotics, coding, performing arts, leadership, and sport, reflecting parents' desire for experiences that combine enjoyment with personal growth and learning.”.
The demand remains strong across GEMS programmes, particularly in creative and technical fields, which includes robotics, coding, entrepreneurship and sports. “Parents value experiences that blend creativity, confidence-building, and skills development with fun and engagement, helping children make the most of their summer while continuing to learn and grow,” she says.
Behind the scenes, the investment required is significant. Such programs include industry-standard technology, performances, and final showcases where students can celebrate their achievements.
While GEMS operates at a premium education level, accessibility remains part of the structure: “We also provide a wide range of programmes at different price points and, in some cases, multi-week booking options to offer families greater flexibility and value throughout the summer,” adds Crausby.
This appears to be a broader trend across camps: Pricing tiers, multi-week discounts, and modular booking systems designed to accommodate travel-heavy family schedules.
And, sometimes, the children can just spend time building clay structures and design personalized bags.
At Tashkeel, the focus shifts entirely to creative joy. The Young Artists Club summer programme runs across two weeks and caters to children aged 4–12.
Pricing
Dh190
Dh900
Workshops are split across Nad Al Sheba and Alserkal Avenue, with a focus on tangible, take-home outcomes.
What families are spending across UAE camps
Across all providers, spending patterns remain broadly consistent:
1–2 weeks: Dh600 – Dh1,800
3–4 weeks: Dh1,800 –Dh3,200
6–8 weeks: Dh4,000 –Dh5,000+
Yet, the more significant change is a behavioural one. As it appears, families wish to build summer portfolios, which combines sport, education, wildlife and creative camps, rather than committing to a single programme.
Pricing breakdown:
1 week – 500 Dh
2 weeks – 900Dh
3 weeks – 1,300Dh
And sometimes, learning comes with, just a lot of fun and enthusiasm. And for kids, what's better than learning about animals?
Monique Lacey Reed, Public Programmes Unit Head, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi explains the program: "Children take part in a variety of interactive workshops that bring the natural world to life, from discovering biodiversity and ecosystems to exploring fossils, dinosaurs and the forces that shape our planet," she says.
They build animal habitats, investigate food webs, and experiment with natural pigments and colours found in nature. "Our “Story of Us” Summer Camp is designed to spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of explorers through fun, hands-on learning experiences," she adds.
For families looking beyond sport, Expo City Dubai is seeing growing demand for camps that combine creativity, environmental education and wellbeing, reflecting a wider shift in what parents expect from summer programmes.
Held at Terra and running throughout the full eight-week school holiday, the Expo City Summer Camp has deliberately kept its pricing unchanged from last year in an effort to remain accessible. Daily passes cost Dh190, weekly passes are Dh845, while the full eight-week programme is priced at Dh3,700. Families booking before July 5 can also receive a 20 per cent early-bird discount on daily and weekly passes, reducing prices to as little as Dh152 per day.
Unlike many providers seeing parents mix and match shorter programmes around holidays, Sarah Rafiullah, Director of Visitor Experience & Operations, Education & Culture at Expo City Dubai, says most families continue to book entire weeks rather than individual days.
"Many of our bookings come from returning families who value the quality and impact of our programmes," she says. "During the holidays, these parents look to us for structured and engaging activities to keep children active and learning."
Rather than acting as childcare, Rafiullah says parents are increasingly seeking programmes that build practical skills while keeping children engaged in a safe environment.
"We are seeing a growing preference for camps that combine education, creativity and wellbeing," she says. "At Terra, the programme reflects this shift by offering hands-on, expert-led experiences that encourage curiosity, environmental awareness and real-world learning."
Expo City has also introduced incentives aimed at making longer stays easier for families. Alongside the early-bird offer, siblings receive 10 per cent off the base programme fee. Parents can also take advantage of dining discounts across Expo City, offers at co-working spaces, as well as early drop-off from 8am and extended care until 5pm—features designed to support those balancing work commitments during the school holidays.