Yas Island Summer Camp returns with Ferrari World, SeaWorld fun

Seven-week camp offers rides, learning and adventures across five Yas Island attractions
Yas Island Abu Dhabi has announced the return of its Yas Island Summer Camp, offering children aged 7 to 13 an opportunity to enjoy seven weeks of activities, learning experiences and entertainment across some of the capital’s most popular attractions.
Following the success of its first edition, the camp will run from July 6 to August 21 and will feature an expanded programme across five attractions: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.
The camp combines education and entertainment, with children exploring a different attraction each day through interactive activities, workshops, challenges and rides.
Organisers said the programme has been designed to encourage curiosity, creativity and teamwork while giving children the chance to learn new skills in a fun environment.
At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, campers will take part in activities inspired by racing, engineering and innovation through the “Speed Champions” programme. Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi will offer the “Pearl Splash” experience, introducing children to the UAE’s pearl-diving heritage through water-based activities and storytelling.
At Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the “Power Quest” programme will allow children to step into the world of their favourite superheroes through themed challenges and adventures.
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will host the “Marine Mission” programme, where participants can learn about marine life, conservation and the importance of protecting the oceans.
Meanwhile, CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s “Aero Adventure” will combine fitness, teamwork and lessons about the science of flight through hands-on activities and indoor experiences.
The camp features three rotating weekly schedules, allowing children who attend for multiple weeks to enjoy different activities throughout the summer.
Participants will also receive lunch each day, along with a special camper kit that includes Yas Island Summer Camp merchandise and gifts.
The camp will run from Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.
Packages start from Dh1,595 per child, with discounted rates available for siblings and Yas Annual Passholders. Parents can also choose daily camp packages starting from Dh440.
Registration is now open, with organisers encouraging parents to secure places early due to expected demand.
For more information and registration details, visit YasIsland.com.