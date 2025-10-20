GOLD/FOREX
Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World see record rush in tourists

Miral posts record summer as Yas and Saadiyat Islands drive Abu Dhabi tourism surge

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Go for Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, and you won't regret it.
Dubai: Abu Dhabi just had its best tourism season yet — and not just because of summer.

Miral, the developer behind Abu Dhabi’s biggest leisure destinations, reported a record-breaking summer across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, with visitor numbers and hotel bookings hitting new highs.

Both islands saw double-digit growth, turning what’s usually a quiet summer into a tourism success story — one that’s putting Abu Dhabi firmly on the map for global travellers.

Yas Island’s best-ever summer

Yas Island’s attractions shattered previous records. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi led the charge, drawing families, thrill-seekers, and tourists from across the world.

Visits to the parks were up 9% year-on-year, with August alone climbing 16%, the island’s busiest month ever. International visitors jumped 50%, thanks to growing interest from the GCC, China, Russia, and the UK — markets that now see Yas Island as a must-visit destination.

Beyond its theme parks, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina were buzzing too. Footfall rose 27% compared to last year, driven by dining, nightlife, and waterfront events that kept visitors coming long after sunset.

Hotels on Yas Island averaged 85% occupancy this summer, peaking above 90% in August. The WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros.-themed hotel, recorded the highest ADR at AED 1,470.

Saadiyat Island’s cultural shine

Saadiyat Island continued to shine as Abu Dhabi’s cultural heart. The island saw 14% growth in visits across its landmarks and hotels, powered by the debut of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which opened in April and quickly became one of the UAE’s most talked-about attractions.

Together with the Louvre Abu Dhabi and other world-class institutions, Saadiyat’s expanding cultural landscape is attracting a steady stream of art lovers, tourists, and staycationers. Hotels and resorts reached 66% occupancy, with average room rates around AED 1,000 through the summer.

'Milestone summer season'

The summer boom wasn’t limited to attractions. Miral’s Yas Neighbour Hotel Partner Program — designed to extend Yas Island’s success to nearby hotels — grew 67% year-on-year.

That ripple effect highlights how Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem is evolving into a well-connected network that benefits the entire hospitality sector.

“This summer has been a milestone season,” said Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral. “From Yas Island’s world-class attractions to Saadiyat Island’s cultural landmarks — and the incredible debut of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi — we’re seeing growing global demand for the experiences Abu Dhabi offers.”

Families, fun, global appeal

The family travel market played a big role in the record numbers. Yas Island’s “Kids Go Free” offer recorded a 31% increase in uptake this year, driving bookings from families across the GCC, UK, India, and Russia.

From high-speed rides at Ferrari World to immersive art at teamLab Phenomena, Abu Dhabi’s summer broke records. As visitors packed hotels and attractions, Yas and Saadiyat Islands showed how the capital turns ambition into unforgettable experiences.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
