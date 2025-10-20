Visits to the parks were up 9% year-on-year, with August alone climbing 16%, the island’s busiest month ever. International visitors jumped 50%, thanks to growing interest from the GCC, China, Russia, and the UK — markets that now see Yas Island as a must-visit destination.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi just had its best tourism season yet — and not just because of summer.

“This summer has been a milestone season,” said Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral. “From Yas Island’s world-class attractions to Saadiyat Island’s cultural landmarks — and the incredible debut of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi — we’re seeing growing global demand for the experiences Abu Dhabi offers.”

Together with the Louvre Abu Dhabi and other world-class institutions, Saadiyat’s expanding cultural landscape is attracting a steady stream of art lovers, tourists, and staycationers. Hotels and resorts reached 66% occupancy, with average room rates around AED 1,000 through the summer.

Saadiyat Island continued to shine as Abu Dhabi’s cultural heart. The island saw 14% growth in visits across its landmarks and hotels, powered by the debut of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which opened in April and quickly became one of the UAE’s most talked-about attractions.

Beyond its theme parks, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina were buzzing too. Footfall rose 27% compared to last year, driven by dining, nightlife, and waterfront events that kept visitors coming long after sunset.

From high-speed rides at Ferrari World to immersive art at teamLab Phenomena, Abu Dhabi’s summer broke records. As visitors packed hotels and attractions, Yas and Saadiyat Islands showed how the capital turns ambition into unforgettable experiences.

The family travel market played a big role in the record numbers. Yas Island’s “Kids Go Free” offer recorded a 31% increase in uptake this year, driving bookings from families across the GCC, UK, India, and Russia.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.