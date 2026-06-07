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5 creative summer camps for children and teens in Abu Dhabi

Summer camps across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain offer heritage, arts and creative learning

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The Summer in Abu Dhabi festival
The Summer in Abu Dhabi festival
AHMED KUTTY/Gulf News

Keeping children entertained over the long summer break can feel like a full-time job for parents. If you're looking for activities that go beyond screen time and offer something a little more meaningful, Abu Dhabi's cultural institutions are stepping in with a packed calendar of summer camps.

From hands-on art workshops and storytelling sessions to heritage-inspired activities and performance experiences, the programmes are designed to spark curiosity while keeping young minds engaged. Hosted across some of the capital's most notable cultural venues, the camps offer children and teenagers a chance to explore creativity, discover local history and develop new skills—all while making the most of their summer holidays.

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Available summer camps

Qassatna Camp

Age: 5-14 years

Price: DH 500 (1 week), DH 900 (2 weeks), DH 1,300 (3 weeks)

This camp takes children on a journey through storytelling, nature, science and creativity. Participants will explore the wonders of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum through interactive activities and creative projects.

Locations: Cultural District, Saadiyat Island (Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum)

Heritage Stories Camp

Age: 6-14 years

Price: DH 500 (1 week), DH 900 (2 weeks)

Children will discover Abu Dhabi’s living heritage through hands-on experiences at three cultural landmarks. Activities range from traditional crafts and storytelling sessions to engineering-inspired workshops and heritage challenges.

Locations: Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans and Al Maqta Museum, Abu Dhabi

Heritage Stories Camp – Al Ain

Age: 6-14 years

Price: DH 350 (1 week), DH 650 (2 weeks), DH 900 (3 weeks)

Inspired by Al Ain’s rich history, this camp invites children to explore the traditions, stories and cultural practices that have shaped the UAE through immersive activities and creative challenges.

Locations: Cultural and heritage sites across Al Ain

Ya Ma Kan Arts Camp

Age: 6-14 years

Price: DH 350 (1 week), DH 650 (2 weeks), DH 900 (3 weeks)

Young artists can experiment with painting, printmaking, ceramics, visual arts and Arabic calligraphy while developing creative skills and confidence through a variety of workshops.

Locations: Manarat Al Saadiyat Art Studio, Cultural Foundation Children’s Arts Centre and Bait Al Khatt

Rhythm of Heritage Camp – Bait Al Oud and Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

Age: To be announced

Price: To be announced

Focused on music, movement, storytelling and performance, this camp encourages children to develop stage presence, teamwork and creative expression through group activities and live performances.

How to register

Parents interested in enrolling their children can register their interest through abudhabiculture.ae, where full programme details, schedules and registration information are available.

With options spanning heritage, arts, museums and performance, Abu Dhabi Culture’s summer camps offer children an opportunity to learn new skills, explore cultural landmarks and make the most of their summer break in an educational and engaging environment.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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