UAE summer camps: How do you pick the right one for your child? Experts explain

It just served as a reminder that children just need the chance to try something new to discover what they truly love. Maybe arts, crafts, or just playing with animals. This summer, Gomez’s daughter would be attending the Dubai Sports Camp, where they have the opportunity to try a wide range of activities, including gymnastics, climbing, tennis, basketball, swimming and arts. “The programme is designed with age-specific groups, ensuring every child is challenged, engaged, and supported at the right level,” she adds.