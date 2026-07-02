From football to art, parents are seeking 'multi-camps' for their children
Every year, he does a little countdown.
Dubai-based Safia Youssef’s 10-year-old loves a football summer camp more than he loves home, she says. “He waits to register. He enjoys it so much, because he has made more friends at camp than he made in school,” she says.
He comes home with such a beaming smile. “It keeps him busy, and I don’t have to worry so much about how he spends his time,” she says. “He won’t be on his phone playing games.”
No mindless phone and computer time: What more can parents for during the months of summer?
Meanwhile, in another corner of Dubai, Meenakshi Sinha’s seven-year-old looks forward to weeks of playing with arts and crafts. “There are so many different summer programs in Dubai, we’re almost spoilt for choice. She is the one who decides what she likes to do, and it is usually something to do with paint,” explains Sinha.
There's now a structured eco-system of programmes for children. And each comes with its own pricing model, philosophy, and version of what a 'productive summer' should look like. Families don't need to choose a summer camp; they can assemble one for themselves. Maybe some football, art, and science between travel plans?
Or how about a leadership workshop squeezed into the final days before school resumes?
So, on that note, as the summer camps expand, a more complex question rises: What are families actually paying for? And what do children really gain in return?
Eight weeks of football. One FIFA-standard pitch. And a pricing model that gets cheaper the longer you stay, so where do you sign up, and how long do you dare to commit?
At ISD Dubai Sports City, the Real Madrid Foundation Education Program promises a structured, performance-driven football camp with unusual flexibility built into its pricing model. Technical Director Manuel Lopez explains: It’s a program that runs across eight consecutive weeks, allowing children to join for as little as a single day, or commit to the full program. “The longer families book for, the more they save, with discounts of up to 40 per cent off for the full eight-week program.”
Pricing breakdown
Daily: Dh250
1 week: Dh1,000
2 weeks: Dh1,800 (-10%)
3 weeks: Dh2,550 (-15%)
4 weeks: Dh3,200 (-20%)
5 weeks: Dh3,750 (-25%)
6 weeks: Dh4,200 (-30%)
7 weeks: Dh4,550 (-35%)
8 weeks: Dh4,800 (-40%)
This structure is particularly instructive as it rewards long-term commitment, but also allows short-term commitment, which helps families that travel or split time between countries.
Lopez notes that many children begin with a short trial period: “In most cases, players stay with us for at least a week. A vast majority of our summer camp participants come to us from other academies. They often join us initially as a 'test drive,' fall in love with our training methodology, and from there, families tend to renew their bookings week by week.”
While there have been an increase in fees, organisers say the changes show sustained investment in infrastructure rather than pricing pressure alone. “Providing children with year-round opportunities to stay active through sport is a priority for us. Demand for indoor space is extremely high during this period, but we intentionally reserve key time slots so children can continue enjoying sport and recreation in a safe, climate-controlled environment,” he says.
The camp operates entirely indoors at ISD Dubai Sports City, using a FIFA-standard pitch designed to maintain elite training conditions despite extreme summer temperatures.
On whether there has been any changes to the pricing this year, he explains, “As we offer a wide range of flexible registration options to suit different schedules, we haven't noticed any significant shifts in consumer behavior. Booking trends and patterns are remaining highly consistent with what we experienced last year.”
Football is one way to spend a summer. But what if the classroom is a zoo, and the lesson involves feeding elephants, watching giraffes up close, and standing just metres away from hippos?
That’s what happens at the Emirates Park Zoo, the summer programme, which takes a very different direction, mixing education, conservation, and hands-on animal interaction.
Pricing
Daily: Dh125
1 week: Dh625
2 weeks: Dh1,250
3 weeks: Dh1,875
4 weeks: Dh2,500
5 weeks: Dh3,125
Up to 8 weeks: Dh5,000
Most families tend to choose shorter blocks of attendance as the spokesperson explains. Families tend to enrol their children between two and four weeks, making the average spend between Dh1250 and Dh2500 during the summer period. “We also have a number of families who choose the full eight-week programme for a complete summer experience,” they say.
The programme is built around animal encounters and feeding sessions with species including elephants, giraffes, hippos, koi fish and farm animals, as well as behind-the-scenes exposure to zoo careers such as veterinarians, keepers, aquarists and trainers
· Workshops on animal behaviour, habitats, biodiversity and conservation
· Specimen and biofacts sessions
· Habitat exploration and observation
· Animal enrichment activities
· Arts, crafts and themed creative sessions
· Educational games and team challenges
· Zoo school learning modules
· Movie screenings and workshops
As organisers explain: The programme gives children the opportunity to learn about animal behaviour, habitats, wildlife conservation, animal welfare, safety and health in a fun and interactive environment. Moreover, transport and meals are included, making it a fully managed option for working families.
A smaller but increasingly relevant entrant in the UAE summer landscape is Blah Blah Blah Camp, which focuses on emotional development and soft skills rather than sports or academics, the online camp centres its philosophy on building emotional intelligence through group interaction, discussion, and guided activities as Charlotte D’souza, co-founder of BLAH BLAH BLAH ( Building Life’s Attainable Habits) explains.
Pricing remains intentionally accessible:
Dh350 per week
Typical duration: 2–3 weeks
She emphasises affordability as part of the model: “We never have a problem with prices, because it’s affordable.” The programme also incorporates an online learning layer, with external experts joining sessions to guide discussions and activities.
In a market increasingly dominated by high-spec facilities and specialist academies, this type of camp shows growing demand, where people focus on communication and building life-skills.
At the more institutional end of the spectrum, GEMS decides to shift a summer camp towards multi-disciplinary enrichment programmes that resemble short-term academic ecosystems.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, describes the approach: It is designed to cater to different interests, age groups, locations and family budgets. The intent is to deliver strong value through experiences that go beyond traditional childcare. “Many of our programmes include specialist coaching, industry partnerships, performances, showcases, and even recognised qualifications or certifications, ensuring students gain meaningful experiences and skills throughout the summer,” she explains.
On participation trends, Crausby notes that flexibility remains central to how families engage: Participation varies according to each family's travel plans and individual preferences. Typically, students attend between one and three weeks of camp, although some choose to participate in multiple programmes throughout the summer to explore a range of specialist opportunities. “We generally see the strongest demand during the first and final weeks of the holiday period, with many families travelling during the middle of the break.”
This indicates a change: The camps are more modular, with children moving between programmes rather than staying in one environment.
Crausby highlights a clear evolution in what families are looking for: Families wish for more specialist experiences that offer opportunities for children to develop skills and pursue interests. “There is growing demand for programmes focused on areas such as entrepreneurship, robotics, coding, performing arts, leadership, and sport, reflecting parents' desire for experiences that combine enjoyment with personal growth and learning.”.
The demand remains strong across GEMS programmes, particularly in creative and technical fields, which includes robotics, coding, entrepreneurship and sports. “Parents value experiences that blend creativity, confidence-building, and skills development with fun and engagement, helping children make the most of their summer while continuing to learn and grow,” she says.
Behind the scenes, the investment required is significant. Such programs include industry-standard technology, performances, and final showcases where students can celebrate their achievements.
While GEMS operates at a premium education level, accessibility remains part of the structure: “We also provide a wide range of programmes at different price points and, in some cases, multi-week booking options to offer families greater flexibility and value throughout the summer,” adds Crausby.
This appears to be a broader trend across camps: Pricing tiers, multi-week discounts, and modular booking systems designed to accommodate travel-heavy family schedules.
And, sometimes, the children can just spend time building clay structures and design personalized bags.
At Tashkeel, the focus shifts entirely to creative joy. The Young Artists Club summer programme runs across two weeks and caters to children aged 4–12.
Pricing
Dh190
Dh900
Workshops are split across Nad Al Sheba and Alserkal Avenue, with a focus on tangible, take-home outcomes.
What families are spending across UAE camps
Across all providers, spending patterns remain broadly consistent:
1–2 weeks: Dh600 – Dh1,800
3–4 weeks: Dh1,800 –Dh3,200
6–8 weeks: Dh4,000 –Dh5,000+
Yet, the more significant change is a behavioural one. As it appears, families wish to build summer portfolios, which combines sport, education, wildlife and creative camps, rather than committing to a single programme.