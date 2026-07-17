Looking for a creative summer? 5 events at Manarat Al Saadiyat to check out

Art camps and workshops, here’s what’s happening at Manarat Al Saadiyat this summer
If your summer plans need a refresh, Manarat Al Saadiyat has plenty happening over the next few weeks. Whether you want to throw clay on a pottery wheel, learn photography, keep the kids busy during the holidays or spend your weekends discovering local brands and live entertainment, there’s no shortage of creative ways to escape the heat. Here’s what’s coming up this summer.
Always wanted to try pottery but never got around to it? Or maybe painting has been sitting on your bucket list for years. The Art Studio Programmes are designed for anyone who wants to get creative, whether you’re a complete beginner or already have experience. Adults and teens can book everything from pottery wheel and ceramics to painting, embroidery and textile art, while younger children have their own workshops filled with colourful, hands-on activities. If you’d rather create at your own pace, there’s also a Drop-In Studio where you can walk in, grab your materials and start making.
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat
When: July to September 2026
Price: From Dh50
Forget another week in front of a screen. Once Upon an Art Camp gives children the chance to spend their summer getting messy in the best possible way. Each week introduces different creative activities, from painting and ceramics to storytelling, printmaking and Arabic calligraphy, so no two days feel the same. It’s the kind of camp where children leave with paint on their hands, new skills and plenty of artwork to take home.
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Cultural Foundation and Bait Al Khatt
When: July 6 to August 20
Age: 5–14 years
Price: From Dh500 per week
Designed especially for teenagers, The Teen Collective offers something a little different from the usual summer activities. Instead of lectures or classrooms, participants spend time experimenting with different creative techniques, working alongside artists and meeting other teenagers who share similar interests. It’s a chance to learn new skills, build confidence and spend a few days doing something completely different.
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat
Who: Teenagers
Registration: Advance booking required
If photography is your thing, this workshop is worth adding to your calendar. This month’s meetup focuses on classic Hollywood-style portrait lighting, giving participants the chance to learn how dramatic black-and-white portraits are created using just a single light source. Expect practical demonstrations, plenty of camera time and the opportunity to meet fellow photography enthusiasts.
Where: MAS Photography Studio, Manarat Al Saadiyat
When: July 21, 6pm–8pm
Every weekend brings something new at Spot Camp. Think local brands, food pop-ups, live music, creative workshops, games and interactive experiences all under one roof. This year’s edition follows a travel-inspired theme, meaning every visit feels like arriving at a new destination. Whether you’re browsing small businesses, grabbing something to eat or joining a workshop, it’s the kind of place where you can easily spend an entire afternoon.
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat
When: Every weekend from July 17 to August 30
Who: Everyone