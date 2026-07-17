Looking for a creative summer? 5 events at Manarat Al Saadiyat to check out

Always wanted to try pottery but never got around to it? Or maybe painting has been sitting on your bucket list for years. The Art Studio Programmes are designed for anyone who wants to get creative, whether you’re a complete beginner or already have experience. Adults and teens can book everything from pottery wheel and ceramics to painting, embroidery and textile art, while younger children have their own workshops filled with colourful, hands-on activities. If you’d rather create at your own pace, there’s also a Drop-In Studio where you can walk in, grab your materials and start making.