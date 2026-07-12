Discover the UAE’s top water parks for family fun and cooling off this summer
As temperatures continue to rise across the UAE, water parks remain one of the most popular ways for families, friends and adventure lovers to stay cool during the summer holidays. Whether you’re looking for exciting slides, relaxing wave pools or attractions designed especially for younger children, there are plenty of options across the country. Here are some of the best water parks to visit this summer.
One of the UAE’s most popular attractions, Yas Waterworld offers more than 40 rides, slides and experiences inspired by Emirati culture and heritage. Visitors can enjoy fast rides such as Dawwama, one of the world’s largest six person tornado water slides, alongside wave pools, lazy rivers and areas designed for families.
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Price: Tickets start from approximately Dh295 per person.
Located at Atlantis The Palm, Aquaventure World remains one of the world’s largest water parks. The attraction features some of the biggest water slides, private beaches, river rapids and marine experiences, making it a favourite destination for families and adventure lovers.
Location: Atlantis The Palm, Dubai
Price: Tickets start from approximately Dh330 per person.
For those looking for a more relaxed family experience, Jungle Bay Waterpark offers a Mediterranean style setting with water slides, splash zones and wave attractions suitable for younger visitors. Its compact layout and welcoming atmosphere make it a popular choice during school holidays.
Location: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort, Dubai
Price: Day passes start from approximately Dh200 per person.
Designed especially for families with children aged between two and 12 years old, LEGOLAND Water Park features interactive attractions, water slides and the popular Build A Raft River, where visitors can create their own floating rafts using LEGO bricks.
Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai
Price: Tickets start from approximately Dh295 per person.
Located on Hudayriyat Island, Circuit X Splash Park offers inflatable water attractions, obstacle courses and activities for families overlooking Abu Dhabi’s coastline. The attraction has become increasingly popular among residents looking for outdoor experiences during the summer months.
Location: Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Price: Entry tickets start from approximately Dh95 per person.
One of Sharjah’s best known family attractions, Al Montazah Parks combines amusement rides with the Pearls Kingdom water park. Visitors can enjoy wave pools, themed slides and interactive splash zones designed for all ages.
Location: Al Jazeera Park, opposite Flag Island, Sharjah
Price: Water park tickets start from approximately Dh147 for children and Dh184 for adults.
Designed especially for younger children, Splash ‘n’ Party offers colourful splash pads, mini water slides and interactive play areas in a safe environment for families. Parents can relax at the on site café while children enjoy the attractions.
Location: Al Safa 2, Jumeirah, Dubai
Price: Children’s tickets start from approximately Dh99, while adult tickets start from approximately Dh50.
For visitors looking for a different experience, AquaFun Dubai offers the world’s largest inflatable water park floating off Jumeirah Beach Residence. Featuring more than 100 obstacles, slides and climbing structures, the attraction combines water sports with beautiful views of Dubai Marina.
Location: The Beach, JBR, Dubai
Price: Tickets start from approximately Dh225 per person.
One of the UAE’s oldest water parks, Dreamland Aqua Park in Umm Al Quwain offers numerous slides, pools, children’s attractions and overnight camping experiences. Its spacious setting continues to make it a popular family destination during the summer holidays.
Location: Umm Al Quwain
Price: Tickets start from approximately Dh160 per person.
Whether you’re planning a family day out, looking for exciting attractions or simply searching for a way to escape the summer heat, these water parks across the UAE offer something for every age group and budget during the holiday season.