Here's how you can enjoy the islands without breaking the bank
Beaches. Boulders, and blue waters. Seychelles is the destination people save to their vision boards, but for UAE travellers, it's also surprisingly accessible.
Just a little over four hours from Dubai, the Indian Ocean archipelago makes for an easy long weekend. So, if you're looking to splurge on a luxury beachfront resort or plan a more affordable island-hopping adventure, there's a way to experience Seychelles without blowing your holiday budget.
Here's everything you need to know before booking. We scoured through Travel Wings, Holiday Packages, Akbar Travels to curate this guide.
One of Seychelles' biggest advantages for UAE travellers is its accessibility. Located in the Indian Ocean, the island nation is just a short flight away, making it an attractive option for a tropical escape without a long-haul journey.
Direct flights from Dubai to Mahé, Seychelles' main island, take around four-and-a-half hours, while connecting options are also available depending on the airline and travel dates.
Airfare can vary significantly depending on the season, with prices typically rising during school holidays, festive periods and peak travel months. Travellers can often find better deals by booking early and comparing dates, especially for popular holiday periods.
For UAE residents planning a Seychelles trip, it is worth factoring flights separately from accommodation and activities, as many holiday packages focus on hotels, transfers and experiences rather than airfare. Always check with a travel agent for flights too, they can find deals that you won't find immediately online.
Seychelles accommodation options range from affordable guesthouses to private villas and five-star island escapes. Choosing the right stay can make a big difference to your holiday budget, according to SeyVillas.com.
As per Seyvillas.com, For travellers who want to experience Seychelles without paying resort prices, guesthouses and self-catering apartments offer some of the best value.
Guesthouses: Small, family-run guesthouses are a popular choice, especially on Mahé, Praslin and La Digue. A comfortable room typically costs around Dh280–600 per night, offering a more local and relaxed experience.
Apartments: Self-catering apartments are another smart option, particularly for families or longer stays. Many come with kitchens and multiple bedrooms, with prices ranging from around AED 400–800 per night per apartment.
Travellers looking for more facilities can choose from mid-range hotels and spacious holiday homes.
Mid-range hotels: Expect to pay around Dh800–1,600 per night per room for comfortable hotels with amenities such as restaurants, pools and beach access.
Villas: Ideal for families, groups or travellers seeking more privacy, villas often include gardens, outdoor spaces and sometimes private pools. Prices generally range from around Dh1,000–2,000 per night per villa, making them better value when shared between several travellers.
For those looking for the island experience, Seychelles offers some of the world's most luxurious resorts and private villas.
High-end stays, including five-star resorts and exclusive beachfront villas, can range from around Dh2,000 to AED 8,000+ per night, depending on the property, season and room category.
From private beaches and overwater-style experiences to world-class dining and spa treatments, these resorts cater to travellers looking for a once-in-a-lifetime escape.
Getting around Seychelles is an important part of planning your trip. You can chase hidden beaches on Mahé, hop between islands or explore La Digue at a slower pace, but transport choices can make a big difference to your holiday budget.
Drive your own adventure: rental cars
On the larger islands of Mahé and Praslin, renting a car gives you the freedom to discover secluded beaches, viewpoints and local villages at your own pace. Prices typically start at around Dh200–300 per day, depending on the vehicle, season and availability. Booking ahead is recommended, especially during busy travel periods.
Island hopping comes at a cost
A Seychelles holiday is often about experiencing more than one island, but ferry tickets should be included in your budget. Transfers between the main islands usually cost around Dh200–300 per route, making it worth planning your island itinerary before booking accommodation.
The budget-friendly option: public buses
For travellers looking to save, local buses on Mahé and Praslin are an affordable way to explore. A journey costs around AED 4 per trip, allowing you to reach many beaches and towns without spending heavily on taxis or private transfers.
Explore La Digue the island way: by bicycle
Cars are limited on La Digue, where bicycles are part of the island’s charm. Renting a bike costs around Dh50–75 per day, making it one of the most enjoyable and affordable ways to discover beaches, coastal roads and scenic spots. E-bikes are also available for those who prefer a little extra help, costing around Dh250 per day.
Here's the breakdown of how much to budget for Seychelles, depending on what you're looking at.
Dh3,500–5,000 per person
This typically covers:
Guesthouses or self-catering accommodation
Local buses
Free beaches
Hiking trails
Local takeaway meals
Don’t underestimate ferry timings between islands.
Dh5,500–8,500 per person
Expect:
Comfortable hotels
Restaurant meals
Ferry rides between islands
A few guided tours
Airport transfers
Dh10,000+ per person
Ideal for travellers looking for:
Five-star beachfront resorts
Private excursions
Spa treatments
Luxury dining
Boat charters
If you'd rather skip the hassle of booking hotels, ferries and transfers separately, package holidays can offer good value. According to Akbar Travels, prices currently start from Dh2,353 per person for a five-night stay in Mahé, including accommodation, transfers, sightseeing and meals.
Travellers wanting to explore more than one island can opt for a four-night Mahé and Praslin itinerary from Dh3,008, while a six-night Mahé–Praslin package starts from Dh4,558.
At the higher end, luxury packages with return flights, premium beachfront resorts and half-board stays typically range from Dh7,800 to Dh11,000 per person, depending on the hotel and inclusions.
If you just want peace and calm, it comes for free.
You can walk along famous beaches to scenic hiking trails and colourful local markets. And, travellers can enjoy plenty of the islands’ highlights without spending a fortune.
The biggest attraction in Seychelles is also one of the best-value experiences: The beaches are free to access.
On Praslin, don't miss Anse Lazio, regularly ranked among the world's most beautiful beaches, with its turquoise waters, dramatic granite rocks and powdery sand. Nearby Anse Georgette offers a quieter escape, surrounded by lush greenery and postcard-perfect views.
On Mahé, Beau Vallon Beach is one of the most popular spots, with a lively waterfront atmosphere, restaurants nearby and spectacular sunsets. Other stunning beaches worth adding to your itinerary include Anse Intendance, Anse Royale and Anse Takamaka.
For a more adventurous beach day, hike to Anse Coco Beach on La Digue, where the journey through tropical landscapes and rocky trails is part of the experience.
Nature lovers can experience the islands' dramatic landscapes through free hiking routes.
The Morne Blanc Trail on Mahé rewards visitors with panoramic views of the island and surrounding ocean after a short but steep climb. The Morne Seychellois National Park also offers forest trails, viewpoints and a chance to see Seychelles' unique flora.
Another scenic option is the trail to Anse Major, combining a coastal walk with breathtaking views of Mahé’s coastline.
A visit to Seychelles is not complete without exploring Victoria Market, located in the capital of Mahé.
The colourful market is a great place to experience local life, browse tropical fruits, spices and fresh produce, and get a glimpse of everyday Seychellois culture. While buying souvenirs or snacks will cost extra, exploring the market itself is free.
For travellers looking for a smoother escape escape, holiday packages combining flights, accommodation, transfers and experiences can simplify planning.
Current Seychelles packages start from around Dh7,799 per person on a double-sharing basis, depending on the hotel and inclusions.
Options include a four-night stay at Treasure Cove Hotel and Restaurant from Dh7,799, with return airfare, airport transfers, sightseeing and accommodation included.
For honeymooners, Story Seychelles offers a four-night luxury resort stay from Dh7,899 per person, including return airfare, travel insurance, half-board meals and a Mahé city tour.
Those looking to explore more islands can consider Coco de Mer Hotel and Black Parrot Suites, with a four-night package from Dh8,650 per person, including flights, half-board dining, resort stay, ferry transfers and a Praslin and La Digue tour.
Luxury resort options such as Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa and Constance Ephelia Mahé Seychelles start from around Dh10,799 per person, with inclusions such as return economy flights, transfers, insurance, accommodation and half-board stays.
Prices vary depending on travel dates, availability and room categories, so travellers should check the latest offers before booking.