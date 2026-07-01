A spontaneous getaway doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag
Snow, souvenirs and khachapuri.
Dubai-based Khushie Mallya's energy is almost infectious as she describes her trip to Georgia. A trip of 5 nights and 6 days, after booking flights and the hotel through Holiday Package, they spent the first two days in Gudauri, exploring the mountains. "The mountain tops still had some snow and the weather was beautiful. It was a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the city," she explains.
The remaining 4 days were in Tbilisi, the capital. "I spent a lot of time exploring local markets, enjoying some of the local Georgian food such as kachapuri, Khinkali, ojakuri among other items." And, she went on a local walking tour around old Tbilisi, through the underground market. "We even visited the Chronicles of Georgia, did a lot of local shopping and brought back some lovely souvenirs."
As Mallya concludes: A week in Georgia is the best duration. "We didn't want to come back. The temperatures even in the city were as low at 3 degrees during late events and early mornings, and highest during the day was around 25 degrees..."
The overall trip expenditure, including the flights, hotel, food and shopping was around Dh6,000 - 7000. Still, more budget-friendly trips are easily possible for those planning a quicker escape.
It's easy to see why many, like Mallya, share a fondness for Georgia. For many UAE residents, it has become the go-to destination for an impromptu escape, close enough for a long weekend, visa-free, and packed with mountain scenery, stunning and food. What more does one want from a holiday?
So, on that note, if you're thinking of booking a last-minute trip yourself, here's how to make it happen.
A spontaneous getaway doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.
Current return fares from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah start at around Dh1,680, while one-way tickets are available from Dh844, based on the latest deals on Air Arabia's website. If you'd rather book everything in one go, there are also holiday packages you can check on different websites, for example Flydubai, which include flights and hotel stays, start from Dh1,659. Check which one suits you.
If you'd rather skip the planning, some companies like Travel Wings is offering a three-night Tbilisi City Escape package from Dh999 per person (on a double-sharing basis). Comprehensive itineraries, covering destinations such as Gudauri and Kazbegi, start from around Dh3,099, while week-long Georgia holidays begin at approximately Dh6,600.
According to Ipshita Sharma, a travel consultant at SCN Travel & More, last-minute trips to Georgia are absolutely possible, as long as you're willing to stay flexible.
"Last-minute trips to Georgia are absolutely doable if you're flexible. Keep an eye on flight prices and be open with your travel dates—it really helps. It's also worth checking airline websites directly," she says.
For a comfortable four-day holiday, Sharma recommends budgeting around Dh4,000 per person, while travellers looking for luxury hotels and premium experiences should expect to spend Dh7,000 or more.
She also recommends looking beyond comparison websites.
"Everyone loves hunting for deals on flight and hotel comparison sites, but it's worth speaking to a travel agent. Travel agents often have access to special fares, package rates and supplier offers that aren't always available online. When you're booking at the last minute, having someone else juggle flights, hotels and visa requirements can save you both money and a lot of stress."
Booking platforms certainly have their place, she says, but they don't offer the same level of personalised support. "Booking sites are essentially doing what travel agents do, just without the customer service or hand-holding. The best deal isn't the one you find yourself, it's the one your travel agent already knows about."
For travellers planning independently, a comfortable three-night getaway could look something like this, although costs will vary depending on the season and your choice of accommodation and activities:
Return flights: Dh1,680-1,700
Three-star hotel: Dh600-900
Food and cafés: Dh180-350
Tours and activities: Dh200-450
Local transport: Dh100-200
That brings the total to roughly Dh2,800 to Dh3,600 per person, although budgeting closer to Dh4,000 gives you more room for upgraded hotels, additional sightseeing and spontaneous splurges.
One of Georgia's biggest draws is just how close it is.
The flight from Dubai to Tbilisi takes around 3 hours and 30 minutes, making it one of the quickest international breaks from the UAE. You can leave in the morning and be exploring the city by late afternoon.
Georgia proves that memorable experiences don't have to come with eye-watering price tags.
Guided walking tours through Old Tbilisi start from just Dh34, while evening walking tours and even a boat ride begin from Dh38. Guided visits to the Chronicles of Georgia also start at around Dh38.
On restless streets of cobblestone, lies Old Tbilsi. You will be treated to mountain landscapes, cultural day trips and then some.
Here are some of the most popular tours and day trips for UAE travellers, as per Trip Advisor:
Old Tbilisi Highlights and Hidden Gems walking tour (3 hours) — from Dh38
Tbilisi walking tour with cable car and bakery stop — from Dh34
Evening walking tour with boat ride — from Dh38
Chronicles of Georgia guided tour with transport — from Dh38
City sightseeing red bus tour — from Dh76
Mtskheta, Jvari and bazaar tour — from Dh68–76
Day trip to Mtskheta, Gori and Uplistsikhe — from Dh110
Private Tbilisi city highlights tour (Old Town and top attractions) — from Dh283
Caucasus Mountains: Kazbegi, Gudauri and Ananuri tour — from Dh87–110
Kazbegi and Juta 2-day trekking tour — from Dh1,017
Vardzia, Rabati & Borjomi day trip — from Dh146–162
Canyons and caves tour (Kutaisi to Tbilisi) — from Dh147
Armenia day tour from Tbilisi (Sevan, Dilijan, Yerevan) — from Dh298–302
Full-day Armenia tour with homemade lunch — from Dh298+
Private transfer with scenic Armenia stops — from Dh369–497
Khinkali and Khachapuri cooking class in Tbilisi — from Dh117
Tbilisi is a city that refuses to choose between old and new.
On one side of the Mtkvari River lies Old Town, where colourful wooden balconies, narrow cobbled lanes and hidden courtyards invite hours of aimless wandering. Comfortable shoes are essential because every alley seems to reveal another charming café or tiny artisan shop.
Take the cable car up to Narikala Fortress, one of the city's oldest landmarks, for views across the rooftops before making your way back down through the historic quarter.
Then stroll across the striking Bridge of Peace, where glass-and-steel architecture connects centuries of history with Tbilisi's contemporary side, filled with stylish restaurants, galleries and modern buildings.
You could order khachapuri in a restaurant, or you could learn how to make it yourself.
One of Tbilisi's most memorable experiences is joining a cooking class hosted inside local homes. Here, residents teach visitors how to prepare traditional Khachapuri, the country's famous cheese-filled bread, along with perfectly folded Khinkali dumplings using recipes passed down through generations.
Georgia introduced updated entry rules effective May 16, 2025, affecting citizens of 17 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Under the revised policy, nationals of these countries may enter Georgia without a separate Georgian visa if they hold a valid multiple-entry visa or residence permit from a GCC country (including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait or Oman).
However, the conditions have been tightened: the GCC visa or residence permit must be valid for at least one year on the day of entry into Georgia.
Some destinations demand months of planning, but the good news is that Georgia isn't one of them.
With short flights, affordable fares, stunning cenery, comforting food and enough history, culture and mountain adventures to fill an entire week, it's one of those rare places that rewards spontaneity.
So the next time someone in the group chat asks, "Where can we go this weekend?", you might not need a long debate.
Just a passport and an appetite for khachapuri.