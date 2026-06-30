Etihad Rail: Over 10,000 tickets sold as UAE's first passenger train launches

Historic Fujairah–Abu Dhabi route opens as Etihad Rail tickets snapped up
Dubai: More than 10,000 tickets have sold out ahead of Etihad Rail’s historic launch today, as the UAE’s highly anticipated first national passenger services officially entered operation.
The rush for tickets comes as the network welcomes its first paying passengers onboard the inaugural scheduled services between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, marking a massive milestone for the nation's transport system.
A total of six passenger services are operating today as Etihad Rail begins its introductory operational phase, fueled by the overwhelming public demand that saw thousands of seats snapped up before the first train even departed the platform.
The landmark inaugural service departed Fujairah Station at 5:34 am this morning, tracking across the country to arrive at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi at 7:19 am.
The sell-out crowds onboard today's voyages are experiencing a modern, high-tech travel environment, featuring:
Guaranteed seating across all carriages
Complimentary onboard Wi-Fi
Dedicated power outlets at every seat
Generous luggage allowances
Upgraded Premium Class services for enhanced comfort
Speaking on the historic launch, Azza Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, emphasized the importance of the day:
“Every great piece of national infrastructure has two beginnings: the day it is built, and the day people begin making it their own. Today, with the support and guidance of our wise leadership, we embark on that second beginning.
"The first departure from Fujairah this morning is the moment a national vision becomes part of everyday life, giving people a new way to connect with one another, with opportunity and with the places that make our country so unique. Years from now, today's passengers will be able to say they were there at the very beginning.”
Seamless end-to-end travel
To manage the influx of passengers and ensure smooth onward travel, Etihad Rail has confirmed a close partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility). The rail network is being fully integrated into Abu Dhabi’s wider public transport ecosystem, allowing travellers to transition instantly onto buses, taxis, and other mobility options.
Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, emphasised the importance of this connected approach:
"The journey doesn't end when passengers step off the train. It continues all the way to their final destination," AlGhfeli said. "Together, we have integrated passenger rail with Abu Dhabi's wider public transport network, making it easier than ever for residents and visitors to continue their journeys... [This is] another important step towards delivering a smarter, more connected and more sustainable transport system."
Future bookings
Despite the initial 10,000-ticket sell-out success, Etihad Rail has confirmed that booking systems remain open for upcoming departures. Customers looking to experience the new national rail network can continue to book future tickets directly through the official Etihad Rail website and mobile application.