Tragedy on exam day: Emirati student killed in Ras Al Khaimah crash

Classmate survives after truck reportedly appeared in front of their vehicle
Ras Al Khaimah: An 18-year-old Emirati high school student lost his life in a tragic road accident on Thursday morning in Al Ghail area of Ras Al Khaimah , while on his way to sit for end-of-year examinations for the 2025–2026 academic year. A classmate and close friend, who was driving the vehicle, was injured in the same incident and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
The deceased, identified as Salem, was travelling with his classmate to school when their vehicle was involved in a collision after a truck suddenly appeared ahead of them, according to the family.
Speaking to Gulf News, the father of the deceased, Ali Rashid Al Mazrouei, said his son was full of hope and ambition, preparing for a key academic milestone that would shape his future. Salem was just months away from graduation and eagerly looking forward to completing school and pursuing his dream of joining university and specialising in a field he was passionate about.
“He was counting down the days to his graduation ceremony, which was just days away,” the father said, recalling his son’s excitement.
Al Mazrouei said the accident occurred when a truck suddenly emerged in their path, leaving the two students with little time to react. He said the driver attempted to swerve and avoid the vehicle, but was unable to prevent the collision.
He added that the family is devastated, but has accepted God’s will, praying for mercy for his son, forgiveness, and that his grave be blessed and illuminated. He also prayed for strength and patience for the family and a swift recovery for his son’s injured friend.
The injured student, Salem’s classmate and close friend, remains under medical care in hospital.
The family expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support shown by the UAE community, including visits and condolences from residents across Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates.
They also thanked the relevant authorities for their swift response and for completing the necessary legal and official procedures related to the accident and the death, saying their efforts helped ease the family’s burden during a deeply difficult time.