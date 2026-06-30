Tragedy on exam day: Emirati student killed in Ras Al Khaimah crash

The deceased, identified as Salem, was travelling with his classmate to school when their vehicle was involved in a collision after a truck suddenly appeared ahead of them, according to the family.

Ras Al Khaimah: An 18-year-old Emirati high school student lost his life in a tragic road accident on Thursday morning in Al Ghail area of Ras Al Khaimah , while on his way to sit for end-of-year examinations for the 2025–2026 academic year. A classmate and close friend, who was driving the vehicle, was injured in the same incident and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

He added that the family is devastated, but has accepted God’s will, praying for mercy for his son, forgiveness, and that his grave be blessed and illuminated. He also prayed for strength and patience for the family and a swift recovery for his son’s injured friend.

Al Mazrouei said the accident occurred when a truck suddenly emerged in their path, leaving the two students with little time to react. He said the driver attempted to swerve and avoid the vehicle, but was unable to prevent the collision.

Speaking to Gulf News, the father of the deceased, Ali Rashid Al Mazrouei, said his son was full of hope and ambition, preparing for a key academic milestone that would shape his future. Salem was just months away from graduation and eagerly looking forward to completing school and pursuing his dream of joining university and specialising in a field he was passionate about.

They also thanked the relevant authorities for their swift response and for completing the necessary legal and official procedures related to the accident and the death, saying their efforts helped ease the family’s burden during a deeply difficult time.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.