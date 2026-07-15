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RAK Police Air Wing rescues Emirati stranded at 2,000ft in Wadi Shah

Citizen airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped in mountainous area amid summer heat

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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A police helicopter was immediately dispatched to the location.
A police helicopter was immediately dispatched to the location.
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Ras Al Khaimah Police's Air Wing rescued an Emirati citizen who became stranded in the mountainous Wadi Shah area at an altitude of 2,000 feet and airlifted him to a government hospital for medical assessment.

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehi, Head of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, the rescue operation was launched after the police operations room received a report about a citizen trapped in the rugged mountain area.

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A police helicopter was immediately dispatched to the location, where the rescue team successfully evacuated the stranded individual and transported him to a government hospital to assess his condition and ensure he received the necessary medical attention.

Al Shehi said the Air Wing Department maintains a high level of readiness to respond to emergency reports under various circumstances and weather conditions, highlighting the continuous preparedness of its personnel to carry out rescue and support missions.

He also urged members of the public to exercise caution when heading to mountainous and rugged areas, particularly during the summer season when temperatures are high.

The officer stressed the importance of taking all necessary preventive and safety measures before venturing into remote mountain regions to avoid injuries, heat-related illnesses and other health complications.

Wadi Shah, located in Ras Al Khaimah's mountainous terrain, is a popular destination for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, especially during the cooler months, but authorities regularly remind visitors to plan their trips carefully and prioritise safety.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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