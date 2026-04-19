Two women contacted Dubai Police Command and Control Centre requesting urgent assistance
Dubai: Dubai Police have successfully rescued two tourists who became stranded while hiking in the rugged terrain of Hatta, after suffering from severe exhaustion and fatigue.
The incident occurred at approximately 11.30am last Tuesday, when the two women contacted the Command-and-Control Centre at Dubai Police, requesting urgent assistance after they were unable to continue their hike.
Brigadier Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, confirmed that specialised teams were immediately deployed to the location. The operation involved the Brave Unit, comprising reconnaissance and rescue units, alongside Hatta Police patrols and paramedics from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
Using advanced drone technology, the teams were able to accurately locate the stranded tourists. Rescue personnel then reached the site and safely evacuated the women using specialised mountain rescue equipment, transporting them to a designated medical point where they received the necessary care.
Brigadier Al Ketbi emphasised that Hatta Police Station maintains full readiness to respond to emergencies across mountainous areas, valleys, and other challenging terrains that attract large numbers of tourists.
He highlighted that patrol units are equipped with specially designed vehicles capable of navigating rough terrain, as well as advanced communication systems linked to the Command and Control Centre.
He further noted that these patrols carry comprehensive rescue equipment and are staffed by highly trained officers capable of handling a wide range of emergency situations around the clock.
The Hatta Brave Unit plays a vital role in executing rescue missions and securing events, supported by a wide range of specialised equipment. This includes modified mountain vehicles, thermal drones for night operations, LED lighting systems, heavy rescue tools, and live transmission technology that enables real-time coordination with the Command and Control Centre.
Dubai Police have urged members of the public to immediately contact the emergency number 999 or use the SOS feature on the Dubai Police smart application in case of emergencies in mountainous or remote areas. The force also stressed the importance of providing accurate location details and adhering strictly to designated trails to ensure safety and enable rapid response.