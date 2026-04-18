The discussion took place during the second meeting of the Financial Sustainability Council, chaired by Dr Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs.

The meeting reviewed key outcomes from earlier discussions and assessed the performance of the financial administration for 2025. Members looked at ways to manage spending more carefully, improve budgeting practices and align financial planning with the organisation’s long-term goals.

Officials also examined broader policies linked to financial sustainability and governance, including plans to control expenditure between 2025 and 2033. The aim is to ensure spending remains aligned with priorities while keeping the organisation financially prepared for the future.

Dr Almuhairi said financial sustainability is essential in a fast-changing world. He added that it plays a key role in supporting security work and ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality services to the public.

Key topics included financial oversight, compliance, project management and digital systems. These areas were highlighted as important tools for improving transparency, speeding up processes and strengthening overall efficiency.

He thanked the General Department of Finance, the General Department of Logistic Support and all teams involved for their efforts in improving financial and operational performance.

He stressed that strong planning, responsible spending and new financial ideas are necessary to achieve lasting stability. He also noted progress in governance, compliance and digital transformation, crediting coordination between departments for these improvements.

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