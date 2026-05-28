China's Shenzhou-21 astronauts complete handover, ready for returning to Earth

China’s orbiting outpost sees smooth crew transition ahead of return to Earth
JIUQUAN: China's Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 astronaut crews held a handover ceremony on Thursday, during which the Shenzhou-21 crew transferred the keys of the country's space station to the latter.
The Shenzhou-21 crew has now completed all planned tasks.
The three astronauts will take the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft and return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the coming few days, according to the China Manned Space Agency.