GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

300,000 drones ordered: Pentagon hits hard wall as '98% of the magnets come from China'

Race to mass-produce attack drones hinges on non-Chinese magnet supply

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
DRONE WARFARE: Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones are positioned on the tarmac at a base in the US Central Command (CentCom) operating area. LUCAS is a clone of Iran's inexpensive Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. Photo published on Nov. 23, 2025.
DRONE WARFARE: Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones are positioned on the tarmac at a base in the US Central Command (CentCom) operating area. LUCAS is a clone of Iran's inexpensive Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. Photo published on Nov. 23, 2025.
X | @DeptWar

The US Department of Defence (also known as the Department of War) has quietly launched the largest drone buildup in American history — ordering 30,000 one-way attack drones with plans to scale beyond 300,000 units by 2028.

But inside that surge lies a vulnerability.

Few outside US defence circles talk about it: every one of those drones runs on rare-earth magnets — and, by industry estimates, about 98% of the world’s supply is manufactured in China, according to an industry report.

Now, the US is working hard to create a supply chain for rare earths to replenish its military arsenal, AFP reported.

That’s the strategic choke point companies like REalloys say they were built to address.

The firm claims to operate the only fully non-Chinese “mine-to-magnet” heavy rare earth supply chain in North America, producing processed metals and alloys that feed directly into magnet manufacturing for defense use.

Why Pentagon needs to move fast

To understand the urgency, analysts point to Ukraine. Over the past two years, drones have transformed the battlefield at a pace not seen since the machine gun. Ukraine reportedly produced over 1.2 million drones in 2024 alone — and the magnets powering nearly all of them traced back to Chinese supply chains.

That lesson was not lost on Washington.

In June, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Unleashing American Drone Dominance” aimed at accelerating both military and commercial drone production.

A month later, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued guidance to ramp up procurement of American-made systems.

The 2026 defence budget now earmarks $13.6 billion for autonomous systems, underscoring how central drones and AI-enabled platforms have become to U.S. war planning.

The supply chain money can’t fix

Despite the funding, a structural problem remains: rare earth dependence.

By Pentagon estimates, 80,000 components across 1,900 US weapons systems rely on Chinese-sourced rare earth materials — from drone motors to missile guidance, sensors and aircraft systems.

The drone surge is also reshaping the broader defense tech sector. Companies such as AeroVironment, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Palantir Technologies are expanding deeper into autonomous warfare and AI-driven targeting.

Yet nearly all of these platforms ultimately depend on the same magnet supply chain.

The equation is simple: If Beijing tightens the valve, there’s no backup supplier to call.

Still, venture capital is flooding into rare earths.

For example, Vulcan is now building the largest rare earth magnet factory outside of China, as the Trump governments drives the move to lessen or altogether stop reliance on China, which controls 90% of global rare earth processing.

An industry report states that securing mining permits in the US typically takes seven to 10 years. However, bringing a new mine online, including development and planning, can take an average of 29 years, making it one of the longest lead times globally.

The rare earth gap few talk about

The US government has begun responding.

The Pentagon took a $400 million equity stake in MP Materials, now its largest shareholder, and has extended loans to other domestic producers.

But most of that effort focuses on light rare earths — neodymium and praseodymium — used in consumer magnets for EVs and electronics.

What military systems require are heavy rare earths such as dysprosium and terbium.

These elements keep magnets stable under the extreme heat inside a jet engine or a high-stress drone motor.

Without them, magnets degrade quickly. That’s the difference between a consumer-grade component and a military-grade one.

And this is where REalloys says it operates: in the heavy rare earth segment that few others in North America currently cover at scale.

America's strategic vulnerability exposed

While Europe has moved slowly, Washington is now spending aggressively to close the gap in 2026. The Pentagon’s drone ambitions, combined with lessons from Ukraine, have turned what was once a niche mining issue into a frontline national security concern.

The central question is no longer whether the US can build hundreds of thousands of drones.

It’s whether it can build the magnets inside them — without relying on China.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia has condemned the blatant drone attack on the UAE and reaffirmed its solidarity support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia condemns drone attack on UAE

1m read
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

Arab Parliament Speaker condemns drone attack on Kuwait

1m read
Kuwait flag

UAE condemns terrorist drone attacks on Kuwait

1m read
The export of rare-earth technologies has become the new object of big-power relations. In the US, bringing a new mine online, including development and planning, can take an average of 29 years, making it one of the longest lead times globally.

Rare earth push stalls: US permitting 'self-defeating'

4m read