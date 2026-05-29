And so the two form a close bond, with Mechoori waiting to give her medicines everyday, in a bid to just see her. A crisis (one of many) almost occurs, where he realises in time that she, unknowing was about to sell a rather contaminated cream, and in typical K-Drama style, he rushes to stop her from going on air, holding her hand dramatically, and her walking off with a glazed expression. The situation unfolds theatrically, and she falls deep into a dark pit of gloom, and resurfaces with Mechoori’s help.