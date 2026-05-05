Met Gala 2026: Ahn Hyo-seop's winning debut, Blackpink in the area as Korean stars shine bright

Stepping onto the 2026 red carpet in custom Valentino, he delivered a polished, high-glam look, a sequined black-and-gold patterned suit paired with a fluid silk gold shirt. A red scarf injected just the right amount of drama, gold-studded shoes brought the shine, and a traditional button detail anchored the look to the night’s Fashion Is Art theme. The result: An assignment not just completed, but executed with precision and flair.