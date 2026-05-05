Met Gala 2026: Ahn Hyo-seop's winning debut, Blackpink in the area as Korean stars shine bright

Jisoo, Lisa, Ejae, Karina were present at the Met Gala as well
The real ones, especially fans from his Abyss days, are just saying, “We told you so.”
Ahn Hyo-seop is firmly in his global breakout days, and clearly, it has been a long time coming. Fresh off the runaway Netflix success of his voice role in KPop Demon Hunters and an Oscars red carpet appearance earlier this year, the Korean actor has now added another milestone to his rapidly expanding portfolio: a Met Gala debut.
Stepping onto the 2026 red carpet in custom Valentino, he delivered a polished, high-glam look, a sequined black-and-gold patterned suit paired with a fluid silk gold shirt. A red scarf injected just the right amount of drama, gold-studded shoes brought the shine, and a traditional button detail anchored the look to the night’s Fashion Is Art theme. The result: An assignment not just completed, but executed with precision and flair.
It’s been a packed year for him. Alongside starring in SBS drama Sold Out on You, his fandom is just growing exponentially.
He also wasn’t the only Korean star shaping the night’s visual narrative. Ejae, the singing voice from KPop Demon Hunters, brought a blend of history and high glamour to the Met Gala in a custom Swarovski creation that shimmered from every angle. Inspired partly by the Venus de Milo and partly by gisaeng (“기녀”), the female courtesans of Korea’s Joseon dynasty, the look fused classical sculpture with Korean heritage.
Jisoo arrived in a soft, floral dream courtesy of Dior, evoking a full bloom garden in motion.
Lisa, wore a dramatic veiled creation featuring sculptural extra arms and hands, all created from 3D scans of Lisa herself.
Also making an impression was Karina of aespa, who appeared in a custom Prada hanbok.
The 2026 Met Gala, held on Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, served as a tribute to the opening of the new Condé M. Nast Galleries. Celebrating the exhibition theme Costume Art, the evening brought together a global elite under the dress code Fashion is Art, resulting in a red carpet defined by sculptural silhouettes and archival masterpieces.