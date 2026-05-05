Met Gala 2026: Heidi Klum turns into a marble statue — 'She understood the assignment' say fans after viral look

Cloaked head-to-toe in chalky grey body paint, Klum made quite an entrance
Move over, Michelangelo, the Met Gala 2026 has officially found its muse, who actually became art.
Under the theme Costume Art and the dress code Fashion is Art, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art turned into a moving exhibition of high-concept fashion. But while many delivered sculpture-inspired glamour, it was Heidi Klum who fully committed to the assignment, arriving as a living, breathing marble statue.
At 52, Klum proved once again that transformation is her sport.
Her look was nothing short of theatrical. Cloaked head-to-toe in chalky grey body paint, she appeared carved from stone, complete with subtle texturing that mimicked weathered marble. A sculpted “stone veil” framed her face, enhanced by prosthetics that gave the illusion of ancient craftsmanship brought to life. Draped robes cascaded in classical folds, while a delicate floral wreath and simple sandals completed the Grecian fantasy.
The effect: Somewhere between Louvre exhibit and walking myth.
Social media, predictably, had thoughts. Fans dubbed her the “Queen of Halloween” once again, praising her commitment to the metamorphosis. One post summed it up neatly: “She’s so weird, I love her. While everyone else is wearing gowns, Heidi is literally becoming furniture.”
Another viral comment captured the Klum paradox perfectly: “I can recognise Heidi Klum in prosthetics better than I can recognise regular Heidi Klum.”
Klum’s sculptural moment also echoed her viral Grammy appearance earlier in 2026, where she wore a second-skin silhouette moulded to perfection. Clearly, she’s deep in her “art installation era.”
Of course, she wasn’t alone in a night devoted to wearable artistry. The gala, co-chaired by the likes of Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams — also saw bold appearances from Kim Kardashian in metallic armour and a sleek black trio of Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
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