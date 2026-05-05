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Met Gala 2026: Finn Wolfhard’s high-fashion debut is missing a viral Millie Bobby Brown reunion, say fans

The Stranger Things star made his debut at the Met Gala 2026

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Finn Wolfhard attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Finn Wolfhard attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
AFP-JULIAN HAMILTON

The Upside Down finally hit the Upper East Side. On May 4, 2026, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, made his grand debut at the Met Gala. This year’s theme was Costume Art, and Finn definitely brought the architecture—though the internet is still trying to decide if he was the guest of honor or the one checking the guest list. Some wondered if he was shy, nervous, or lost, while others just appreciated his unusual look for the Gala.

The look: Thom Browne’s high-concept minimalist

Finn stepped out in a Thom Browne creation that was all about the layers. He rocked a black blazer over a long, structured white coat that hit just above the knees, paired with matching white trousers and a collar so sharp it could cut glass.

While the tailoring was impeccable and that Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch was pure luxury, the silhouette had social media buzzing. As fans noted, he looked like like a very chic, very brooding museum curator who only drinks expensive espresso. It was sharp, it was formal, and it was... a lot of fabric.

What would have really made Finn's moment viral

While his co-star Maya Hawke was in attendance, fans couldn’t help but keep their eyes peeled for Millie Bobby Brown and the long-awaited reunion moment that never quite arrived. Moreover, Millie is still to make her Met Gala debut.

The wounds of Stranger Things Season 5 finale still run deep, where Finn's Mike and Millie's Eleven never got the happy ending they deserved. While the animated Stranger Things Tales from 85 proved to be slightly healing, fans are still waiting to see Finn and Millie together on screen. Even if it's not a Stranger Things story, most would probably be assured that Mike and Eleven got their happy ending in another universe at least. Currently, nothing has been confirmed yet, but one can hope?

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