Met Gala 2026: Finn Wolfhard’s high-fashion debut is missing a viral Millie Bobby Brown reunion, say fans

The wounds of Stranger Things Season 5 finale still run deep, where Finn's Mike and Millie's Eleven never got the happy ending they deserved. While the animated Stranger Things Tales from 85 proved to be slightly healing, fans are still waiting to see Finn and Millie together on screen. Even if it's not a Stranger Things story, most would probably be assured that Mike and Eleven got their happy ending in another universe at least. Currently, nothing has been confirmed yet, but one can hope?