Stranger Things Mike and Eleven spin-off demand heats up as fans push for happy ending: What are the chances?

Yes, you know it and everyone knows it, Stranger Things ended this year with a catastrophic finale. Even if you’re not a fan, you would’ve vaguely heard the meltdowns about a ‘sacrifice’. Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven was not allowed a happy ending with Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, and fans have never quite healed from the misery. And while the discussions, fan-fiction brewed, Stranger Things Tales from 85, the animated series released, healing the wound for some, while making it worse for others. The Mike-Eleven softness was heartwarming for sure, but it also reminded fans that this is the only couple that isn’t going to make it in Season 5. Well, along with Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler too, but we’ll vent about that another time.