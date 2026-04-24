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Stranger Things spinoff Season 2 release date update: Need more Mike and Eleven joy to heal, say fans

The new series is an apology for the brutal Mileven ending in Season 5

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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In Season 5 of the original series, Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven sacrificed herself to the Upside Down.
In Season 5 of the original series, Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven sacrificed herself to the Upside Down.

Hawkins is back on the map, and so is the emotional damage.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 drops us back into the windmill, with the gang reunited to take on a new supernatural threat brewing beneath the town. Set between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series, the animated spin-off brings back Eleven and co (voiced by an entirely new cast), along with new character Nikki Baxter (voiced by Odessa A’zion), in a lighter, more bike-riding, walkie-talkie-wielding era of mystery-solving.

But the truth is, many fans aren't here for the nostalgia. After the emotional turbulence of Season 5 still hurting where Eleven sacrificed herself and Mike was sentenced to a miserable life of loneliness, viewers are clinging to every Mike-Eleven moment they can get. Every glance, every shared frame, every reminder of Eleven and Mike together feels like just, what the doctor ordered. It's a feast, a buffet of moments, and that's what fans need.

Showrunner Eric Robles told Radio Times that, while the original series offered up world-threatening stakes by season 5, he and the Duffer Brothers (who executive produced the new show) wanted to scale it back for the animated adventure.

"We wanted to really kind of focus on kids being kids, riding bikes, solving mysteries with their walkie talkies and flashlights," he said.

Will there be a Season 2?

While a second season hasn't been officially greenlit, the cast is ready to dive back in. Brooklyn Davey Norstedt exclusively told Radio Times: "I know they definitely have ideas... If anything else comes from it, that would be great."

Robles added that the goal is to bridge the gap perfectly: "The hopes are, if we continue with the series, we'll make sure that we kind of tie it right back to the beginning of Season 3."

The healing factor

If Tales from '85 continues, it offers a unique opportunity to explore the lore that might have saved Eleven in the future, or at least give us the closure the Season 5 finale denied us.

When would it return?

Given that this project has been in development since 2022, the animation timeline is lengthy. If renewed, we likely wouldn't see a second installment until 2028.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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