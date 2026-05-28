The trailer for Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix film is out
Stranger Things fans have spent years holding out for one very specific kind of happiness: Mike and Eleven finally getting their soft, well-earned, no-more-monsters ending. Well, the last season destroyed all those hopes or left them hanging (it depends on which option you choose, no one's sure as yet).
Mileven fans are still not over it. Some are even ready to launch a fully-fledged Mileven spin-off campaign at this point as letting go is not an option.
And that brings us neatly to Millie Bobby Brown’s other universe, where happiness also looks suspiciously short-lived.
Enola Holmes is back, and yes, she’s in love, engaged, and briefly living what could pass for a rom-com finale. The new teaser for Enola Holmes 3 opens with sweet, heart-melting moments between Enola (Brown) and Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), culminating in a proposal she says yes to. Fans, breathe. For a second, everything is fine.
Naturally, it isn’t.
Just as Enola starts walking toward her wedding-day, turmoil interrupts the aisle. She has been told her brother Sherlock has been kidnapped, because of course he has. Love can wait, but Victorian-era crises cannot.
So, we're in for a runaway bride situation, a missing genius detective, and a wedding dress absolutely not designed for high-speed investigative work. Meanwhile, poor Tewkesbury stands at the altar, doing the universal 'she said yes, but also where did she go?' panic spiral. That was Mike too, Tewkesbury, that's what happens when you fall in love with a woman too powerful. Just hopefully, unlike Mike writing novels till the end of his days, she might return to you soon.
The film, landing July 1 on Netflix, keeps its signature mix of mystery, mayhem, and emotional whiplash, reminding us that in the Holmes family, even weddings come with side quests.
And if Stranger Things fans are still campaigning for emotional closure elsewhere, they might find some consolation here: Millie Bobby Brown’s characters really do have a pattern of almost-getting-happiness, right before sprinting straight into danger again. But hopefully, there's no Upside Down this time?