So, we're in for a runaway bride situation, a missing genius detective, and a wedding dress absolutely not designed for high-speed investigative work. Meanwhile, poor Tewkesbury stands at the altar, doing the universal 'she said yes, but also where did she go?' panic spiral. That was Mike too, Tewkesbury, that's what happens when you fall in love with a woman too powerful. Just hopefully, unlike Mike writing novels till the end of his days, she might return to you soon.