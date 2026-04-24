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Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill back in Enola Holmes 3: Netflix confirms release date and gritty plot details

The new 'dangerous' case will be set in Malta

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola.
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola.

Netflix has confirmed that Enola Holmes 3 will arrive on July 1, 2026, placing the sequel right at the centre of its summer lineup.

After months of speculation, the details are now clear. Here’s everything we know so far about Enola’s next case.

A slightly sharper, more grounded mystery

This time around, the film is expected to take a more serious tone. While the first two entries leaned into light, whimsical Victorian atmosphere, Part 3 is said to be a bit more restrained and mature in style.

  • Director: Philip Barantini (Boiling Point), taking over from Harry Bradbeer

  • Tone: Darker, more grounded, and aimed at an older teen audience

  • Runtime: Around 1 hour 45 minutes, noticeably tighter than earlier films

  • Rating: PG-13 (for violence)

The plot: From London fog to Mediterranean heat

Following the cliffhanger ending of the second film, where Moriarty managed to slip away, the story now shifts geographically as well as emotionally.

The official logline teases:
“Enola Holmes travels to Malta, where personal and professional ambitions collide during a case more complex and dangerous than anything she has faced before.”

The cast: returning favourites and new faces

The core ensemble returns, with a few new dynamics added to the mix:

  • Enola Holmes: Millie Bobby Brown

  • Sherlock Holmes: Henry Cavill

  • Dr John Watson: Himesh Patel (Sherlock’s new flatmate, and a new point of tension for Enola)

  • Eudoria Holmes: Helena Bonham Carter

  • Lord Tewksbury: Louis Partridge

  • Detective Lestrade: Adeel Akhtar

New additions include Joe Azzopardi, Eirwen Phoenix, Bern Collaço, and Mike Parish in undisclosed roles.

Why July 1 matters

Releasing on the first day of July signals Netflix’s intent to position the film as a major summer watch. With a leaner runtime and a more serious tone, Enola Holmes 3 looks set to shift the franchise into slightly more mature territory, while still keeping Enola at the centre of it all.

Mark the date: the next case begins July 1.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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