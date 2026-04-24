The new 'dangerous' case will be set in Malta
Netflix has confirmed that Enola Holmes 3 will arrive on July 1, 2026, placing the sequel right at the centre of its summer lineup.
After months of speculation, the details are now clear. Here’s everything we know so far about Enola’s next case.
This time around, the film is expected to take a more serious tone. While the first two entries leaned into light, whimsical Victorian atmosphere, Part 3 is said to be a bit more restrained and mature in style.
Director: Philip Barantini (Boiling Point), taking over from Harry Bradbeer
Tone: Darker, more grounded, and aimed at an older teen audience
Runtime: Around 1 hour 45 minutes, noticeably tighter than earlier films
Rating: PG-13 (for violence)
Following the cliffhanger ending of the second film, where Moriarty managed to slip away, the story now shifts geographically as well as emotionally.
The official logline teases:
“Enola Holmes travels to Malta, where personal and professional ambitions collide during a case more complex and dangerous than anything she has faced before.”
The core ensemble returns, with a few new dynamics added to the mix:
Enola Holmes: Millie Bobby Brown
Sherlock Holmes: Henry Cavill
Dr John Watson: Himesh Patel (Sherlock’s new flatmate, and a new point of tension for Enola)
Eudoria Holmes: Helena Bonham Carter
Lord Tewksbury: Louis Partridge
Detective Lestrade: Adeel Akhtar
New additions include Joe Azzopardi, Eirwen Phoenix, Bern Collaço, and Mike Parish in undisclosed roles.
Releasing on the first day of July signals Netflix’s intent to position the film as a major summer watch. With a leaner runtime and a more serious tone, Enola Holmes 3 looks set to shift the franchise into slightly more mature territory, while still keeping Enola at the centre of it all.
Mark the date: the next case begins July 1.