The iconic Mattel franchise returns to the big screen in a live-action reboot directed by Travis Knight. Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam, who must return to Eternia and embrace his destiny as He-Man after discovering his home world has fallen under the rule of Skeletor, played by Jared Leto. Joining him are Camila Mendes as Teela and Idris Elba as Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms. The film promises large-scale fantasy action, nostalgic callbacks and a fresh introduction to one of pop culture's most recognisable heroes.