From Cape Fear to Masters of the Universe, here's what to watch this week.
Dubai: The first week of June is bringing a surprisingly varied mix of releases across streaming platforms and cinemas. Whether you're in the mood for fantasy adventures, office romances, Korean action dramas, psychological thrillers or stories inspired by real events, there's plenty to add to your watchlist.
From theatrical releases, Netflix line ups to Apple TV+'s highly anticipated reimagining of a classic thriller, here are the biggest new releases worth checking out this week.
The iconic Mattel franchise returns to the big screen in a live-action reboot directed by Travis Knight. Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam, who must return to Eternia and embrace his destiny as He-Man after discovering his home world has fallen under the rule of Skeletor, played by Jared Leto. Joining him are Camila Mendes as Teela and Idris Elba as Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms. The film promises large-scale fantasy action, nostalgic callbacks and a fresh introduction to one of pop culture's most recognisable heroes.
Where to watch: Cinemas
If action thrillers are more your speed, Fuze delivers an explosive premise. Directed by David Mackenzie, the film follows the chaos that erupts after an unexploded World War II bomb is discovered in central London. While authorities focus on evacuating the city, a criminal gang sees an opportunity to pull off an elaborate heist. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington, the thriller combines ticking-clock tension with crime caper energy.
Where to watch: Cinemas
Apple TV+ revisits one of thriller fiction's most unsettling stories with a new series adaptation of Cape Fear. Javier Bardem takes on the role of Max Cady, a dangerous ex-convict who becomes obsessed with the family he blames for his imprisonment. Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson play Anna and Tom Bowden, the couple caught in his crosshairs. This modern reimagining updates the classic story while retaining its psychological tension, delivering a dark and suspenseful binge-watch for thriller fans.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Release date: June 5
Previously known as True Lessons, this Korean action drama is based on the popular webtoon Get Schooled. Set in a school system spiralling into disorder, the series follows members of a special Teachers' Rights Protection Bureau tasked with restoring order when students, parents and teachers cross the line. Combining action sequences, social commentary and a revenge stort, the show stars Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 5
Jennifer Lopez returns to the romantic comedy genre alongside Brett Goldstein in Office Romance. The film follows a successful CEO who unexpectedly falls for one of her employees, forcing both of them to navigate workplace rules, professional boundaries and undeniable chemistry. With plenty of charm, humour and classic rom-com energy, this looks set to be one of Netflix's biggest feel-good releases of the month.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 5
Sports fans and history buffs may want to check out Mexico 86, a dramedy inspired by the events that led Mexico to host the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Diego Luna stars as Martín de la Torre, an ambitious bureaucrat who uses unconventional methods to secure the tournament for his country. Mixing politics, satire, football culture and real historical events, the film explores the high-stakes world behind one of football's most famous tournaments.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 5
Spanish mystery thriller The Marked Woman begins with a haunting discovery: a woman is found bound inside a shipping container at the Port of Barcelona with no memory of who she is, but has people trying to kill her. Detective Anna Ripoll takes on the case, uncovering secrets that could put lives at risk. Starring Candela Peña, Ana Rujas and Pol López, the film promises plenty of twists along the way.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 5
From fantasy heroes and explosive heists to office crushes and psychological mind games, this week's lineup proves there really is something for every mood. Whether you're heading to the cinema for Masters of the Universe or planning a streaming marathon with Cape Fear and Netflix's latest international releases, your watchlist is about to get a lot longer.