My only gripe is with its villain and how that character is written. Ashish is wonderfully menacing, proving that you don't need lengthy monologues to terrify an audience. His cold stare and simmering rage do most of the talking. But I couldn't help wanting more. Who is this man? What turned him into such a remorseless predator? The film is so invested in making us fear him that it forgets to make us understand him. A little more backstory would have made an already chilling villain even more unforgettable.