From poet to actor: Meet Vismaya Mohanlal before thriller Thudakkam hits UAE cinemas this weekend

Let's address the elephant in the room first. When it comes to legacy, privilege and the sheer weight of expectation, there are few newcomers in Indian cinema carrying a heavier surname than Vismaya Mohanlal. She is, by every definition, a star kid. Or, if you prefer the internet's favourite label, a nepo baby. Her father is Mohanlal, one of Indian cinema's most revered actors, whose career has spanned more than four decades and whose performances have become the benchmark for generations of actors.

Dubai: Thudakkam, which fittingly translates to 'Beginning', releases in UAE cinemas this weekend. And before Mohanlal's daughte r, Vismaya Mohnalal makes, her first appearance on the big screen, here's your crash course on the woman who has quietly become one of Malayalam cinema's most intriguing debutantes.

Then there are her interviews. They don't feel polished or rehearsed. She gestures animatedly, occasionally loses her train of thought, laughs easily and speaks with an honesty that hasn't yet been ironed out by years of media coaching. In an era where celebrity interviews can often sound like carefully rehearsed marketing pitches, Vismaya comes across as refreshingly imperfect and wonderfully human.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is her timing. In an industry where star children often debut in their late teens or early twenties, Vismaya is stepping into films at 32. It's an unusually late start, but perhaps also a deliberate one. Rather than being rushed into cinema on the strength of her surname, she appears to have taken the long road—finding herself before finding the camera.

That's a lot to inherit. And an even bigger shadow to step out of. Yet Vismaya has never really looked or behaved like the conventional celebrity offspring we've grown accustomed to seeing. There were no carefully orchestrated paparazzi appearances, no influencer career, no glamorous magazine covers teasing an inevitable acting debut. In fact, for years, she seemed almost uninterested in the trappings of fame.

Whether she lives up to that promise is something audiences will decide for themselves this weekend. Until then, here's everything you need to know about Malayalam cinema's newest entrant—one who carries immense privilege, undeniable expectations and, perhaps surprisingly, a personality that feels anything but manufactured.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.