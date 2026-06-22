Dubai: Most filmmakers, after delivering the biggest Malayalam blockbuster of the year, would probably have Mohanlal, Mammootty and every major Indian star on speed dial.

But acclaimed South Indian filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval did something stranger.

Instead of cashing in his Manjummel Boys goodwill on a star-led extravaganza, the director followed it up with Balan: The Boy, a thriller headlined by a child actor, populated by unfamiliar faces, and centred around a mother who isn't exactly auditioning for the benevolent and sacrificial mother club.

In this highly-reviewed movie, out in UAE cinemas now, child actor Adhisheshan K. R plays the titular Balan along with superbly talented Farzana Palathingal, who plays his mother.

It's a move that feels almost rebellious in an industry obsessed with opening weekend numbers and hero worship.

But then again, Chidambaram has never appeared particularly interested in doing what is expected.