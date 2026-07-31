As Malayalam cinema continues to reckon with the fallout from the AMMA controversy and calls for greater accountability within the industry, Kunchacko isn't pretending he has been at the forefront of the conversation. Instead, he offers an answer that is refreshingly devoid of spin.

Dubai: Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban has made a career out of playing men wrestling with their demons. In Unmadham, his latest Malayalam-language psychological thriller, he once again slips into the uniform of a flawed police officer whose biggest battles aren't just with crime, but with his own mind.

"In Shahi's stories, cops are gloriously flawed. The stories and incidents are real-life inspired as well. But in this movie, he has an extra USP attached to it. He has a small supernatural element attached to it."

The film reunites him with writer and real-life former cop Shahi Kabir, whose grounded police dramas such as Joseph, Nayattu and Officer On Duty have earned cult status. This time, however, they both venture into a territory that they have never explored before.

" That's a bad thing to have. That's a bad thing to do, from my part," he admits, before adding that he hopes more people—including younger actors—step up because "everyone should come forward. They are all part and parcel of this industry... I will definitely be there for the rightful things to happen."

" It is very easy to give an opinion. It is very easy to stand out there and give your take with no context. But getting into the matter, dealing with it, that requires the energy, the effort, the commitment, the time... which unfortunately, I am not able to provide."

"He has edited so many movies which are commercial and critically acclaimed. When he is coming as a debutant director, there are no high expectations from the audience. That expectation barrier is lower, which I think is good for the movie."

"Whenever I was in doubt about a character, about how to emote in a sequence or in a shot, I just had to look at Shahi... Shelley is like another character of Shahi r in real life. So that made things much easier."

"I had some concerns about the story, how it was shaping up. But after all these years and all those changes, when he came up with another revised script, that sounded interesting."

Interestingly, Unmadham was first narrated to him even before Officer On Duty. Apparently, he even rejected the brilliant cop-drama Ronth believing he has done too many cop roles and this may just be one more to his pile of cop-interrupted roles.

It's also why he isn't banking on opening-day hysteria for Unmadham. And did you know there's a Bollywood connect to his new film. Presented by T-Series and Panorama Studios, Unmadham already has Bollywood heavyweights behind it, making remake chatter almost inevitable. But Kunchacko would rather audiences discover the film on its own terms before anyone starts imagining another version.

"I am getting so much daring and out-of-the-box thoughts and ideas and characters, which are doing magic for me. I'm just here with my arms spread and my heart full with whatever is coming my way."

"That was the best decision that I took during my film career. I could overhaul the whole thing—the image, the outlook, the thought process. I wanted to bring out the actor inside me to the audience."

"I am just waiting for a full-on entertainer movie in which I can leave all my worries aside, have some fun, have some love, have some flair, have some passion; but which does have a soul inside."

"I'm getting so many police-based stories coming my way. The answer that I'm telling them is, 'Please don't come to me with investigations and cops. Please don't come to me now.'"

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.