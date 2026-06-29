While the series fictionalises names and characters, it borrows heavily from the emotional wreckage left behind by a crime that still lingers in India's collective memory nearly five decades later. Serial killers, played with brutal honesty and quiet menace by Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav, are also the spine of this bone-chilling drama.

"We really tried to map out something unique and interesting. And also with such lovely antagonists on the other side. I mean, Raman and Akash who've given amazing performances. You almost hate them by the end of it, which is so beautiful. As you should," he adds.

When I point out that his character looks capable of violence but constantly chooses restraint, Fazal nods.

"The idea was that this person, by definition, can be... if he decides to hit, he'll probably hurt somebody. But he doesn't. It's because of a lot of other things. It also shows what that claustrophobia can do to the largest of people and almost make you shy to own your own place in society. Then you slowly come into your being as the story progresses."

Playing that kind of emotional chess required something far more demanding than action choreography.

"It was fun. It was interesting. It was a lot of internal dialogue. It was just a lot of awareness of all these things at all times. And of course, the wonderful characters that are there and the actors that I was playing it with... they give you so much."

For an actor who's now equally comfortable moving between Bollywood and Hollywood, you might imagine that confidence comes naturally. It doesn't.

"I think every actor has that nervousness," he admits. "'Will this work?' Because it's always an experiment."

That's partly because Fazal has never seemed interested in repeating himself.

"I also like doing things first for myself. I don't want to get bored. I want to entertain myself. I thought this would be interesting—to see a police officer in this way. I'm sure it can be played a zillion other ways, and that's fine. But we really tried to map out something different here."

The irony is that Mirzapur, the show that catapulted him into pop-culture stardom, could easily have become a creative comfort zone. Instead, he appears determined to keep moving.