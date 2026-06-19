The Long Game: Four decades of reinvention, discipline and fatherhood

The philosophy reflects a career shaped less by hierarchy and more by collaboration. Roy does not appear interested in ranking formats. He is more interested in the quality of the experience. Away from the camera, Roy’s life is built around a structure that sounds almost old-fashioned in an age of constant visibility. He speaks openly about discipline and sees it as a natural extension of the life he has chosen. “Yes, I am very disciplined,” he says. “Maintaining discipline is not difficult for me because I lead a very simple life.”