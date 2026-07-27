"Seventy-five rupees was a lot of money then," she recalls. "The house was feeling good. Situations were getting better. I could see smiles in the house."

Those smiles, she says, mattered far more than applause.

If Kalpana inherited resilience from circumstance, she inherited romance from her parents.

Long before inter-community marriages became commonplace, her father, an Iyer, fell in love with her mother, an Iyengar. It wasn't the easiest match in those days, but they chose each other anyway.

"My mother was very beautiful. My father was a rogue—but a handsome rogue with the biggest heart," she laughs. "What a romance."

Then she pauses before adding the line that perhaps best explains her optimism.

"I am the product of that love."

Perhaps that's why, even when life threw unexpected challenges her way, she never allowed herself to become cynical. Her parents didn't leave her wealth or privilege.

They gave her something she values far more: the freedom to make her own choices, the confidence to embrace every opportunity and the belief that no honest work was beneath her.

That belief would eventually take her from Mumbai's modest beginnings to beauty pageants, Bollywood and a chance encounter with one of Hindi cinema's greatest showmen, who would recognise something in the young woman who had never stopped saying yes.

One of those opportunities arrived unexpectedly when legendary filmmaker Dev Anand spotted her after she won Miss India.

She still remembers him driving to her home in a white Fiat and offering her a role. There were no elaborate career plans or lifelong acting ambitions. She simply said yes.

"I never dreamt of becoming an actress," she says. "Whatever came my way, I accepted."

That willingness to embrace the unexpected would define the next chapter of her life. She appeared in dozens of Hindi films, often stealing scenes with her infectious energy and memorable dance numbers. Songs such as Rambha Ho and Hari Om Hari became part of Bollywood's popular culture, even if she never saw herself as chasing stardom.

"I wasn't ambitious in that sense," she says. "I just wanted to work."

Ironically, it is that very lack of calculation that seems to have given her career its longevity. She went on to appear in more than 100 films, becoming one of Bollywood's most recognizable dance performers of the disco era.

Even now, she doesn't dwell on what could have been or the roles she never got. Regret, she suggests, is a luxury she has never had time for.

Instead, she talks about gratitude.

When film offers slowed, Dubai offered her something else entirely -- a second act.

She arrived in the UAE, as she puts it, "broken", carrying emotional baggage but determined to rebuild. Managing a restaurant was worlds away from Bollywood's glitter, but it gave her purpose.

"This country has been very good to me," she says. "Dubai is my home."

It was here that she spent some of the happiest years with her mother, and here that she found a community that embraced her long after the cameras stopped rolling.