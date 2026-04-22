“Everybody was playing this game. The film industry, the underworld, the rich and the famous, the mill workers, the common man.”

The scale of that ecosystem is what drew her in, but it is her character’s place within it that makes the role stand out.

“I’m also a player of the game, and I’m somebody who’s responsible for multiplying it exponentially and kind of start conducting the game,” she says.

It is not a role that seeks approval from the audience, and that is a conscious choice.

“This is a bit of a risky character. It invites some judgement, which I welcome,” she says.

“I don’t work towards making my characters likeable. That’s not my job. My job is to make them real.”

Perhaps, that's what makes her tick.

“It’s really boring to be a one-note person. Nobody is actually,” she says. “You could be a perfectly good person, but you can have messy relationships. You can be greedy or selfish or attracted to something that’s not good.”

That perspective also shapes how she views female representation in mainstream Hindi storytelling.

“If we could move away from the sacrificing mother, wife, sister, or only the love interest or the vamp, and have contradictions and multitudes, it would be so much more interesting,” she says.

She adds that such a shift is more likely “when we have more women writing and directing.”

Working with filmmaker Nagraj Manjule on Matka King gave her the space to explore that kind of layered performance.

“We were always on our toes. It just came out of respect,” she says.

“There was a lot of room for us to have fun.”

Her dynamic with co-actor Vijay, she says, developed without much effort.

“We didn’t need to break the ice. It was really instinctive. We had this unsaid understanding.”