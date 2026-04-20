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Deepika Padukone films action-packed Raaka and King while expecting second baby, redefining motherhood

Bollywood icon juggles family life and action roles under carefully planned shoots

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Dubai: Indian icon and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is once again challenging the idea that motherhood and a demanding film career can’t coexist.

The actor is reportedly continuing to work on two major projects even as she prepares to welcome her second child.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy strip test. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and industry peers.

Shooting Raaka while pregnant

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Deepika has already begun filming for Raaka, a high-profile pan-India action film directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun.

Despite her pregnancy, she is reportedly shooting action-heavy sequences, with the production team taking extensive safety precautions and adjusting schedules to ensure her comfort. The film marks the first collaboration between Deepika, Allu Arjun, and Atlee, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Wrapping up King

At the same time, Deepika is also completing portions of King, an action thriller led by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji. Sources indicate that Deepika is choosing to complete her portions rather than pause work entirely, ensuring both projects stay on track.

Family and career

Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2012 and married in 2018 in Lake Como. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024, later sharing her first images during Diwali celebrations in 2025.

While Deepika continues to juggle work and family, Ranveer has also been riding a wave of commercial success with recent releases.

The bigger picture

Deepika’s decision to continue working, while also setting boundaries like an eight-hour workday, has sparked wider conversations about work culture in the film industry, especially for women.

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