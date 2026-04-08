The silence sparked speculation, and, inevitably, a wave of trolling, as usual.
Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, both of which have crossed over Rs 1300 crore. While the film continues making the right noise, the online chatter quickly turned to an unexpected question: why hadn’t his wife, actor Deepika Padukone posted about it? The silence sparked speculation, and, inevitably, a wave of trolling, as usual.
Deepika finally stepped in, to set the record straight.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika responded to a viral reel that dissected her absence from the film’s online buzz. The post questioned whether her silence was intentional or simply overanalysed, as is often the case on social media.
Not one to let the narrative spiral, Deepika dropped a pointed reply in the comments:
“The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”
Her response quickly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments with messages of support. Many pointed out that public displays on social media don’t define personal relationships, while others noted that choosing to stay private can be its own form of support.
As many said: not everything needs to be posted to be real.
.Starring Ranveer Singh alongside R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and others, the sequel expands on a high-stakes action narrative, diving deeper into the origins and motivations of Ranveer's character, while raising the scale of the conflict.
The film has drawn audiences globally, adding to its momentum as one of the year’s biggest commercial successes.
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and has a packed slate ahead. She will next star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, slated for release in December 2026. She’s also part of director Atlee’s upcoming big-budget project opposite Allu Arjun.