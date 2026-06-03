The reversal, FWICE said, did not happen in isolation
A week after tensions escalated in the Don 3 fallout, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has stepped back from its 'non-cooperative directive' against Ranveer Singh, bringing a sudden pause to a fast-moving industry standoff triggered by the actor’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s film last December.
The reversal, FWICE said, did not happen in isolation. It followed appeals from key industry associations, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), both of which urged that the situation be de-escalated in the wider interest of the film ecosystem. FWICE also noted that its legal team would formally respond to notices sent by Ranveer Singh and veteran producer TP Aggarwal.
Addressing the media in Mumbai on Wednesday, as quoted by Hindustan Times and Indian Express, Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor to FWICE, said the organisation had reached out to multiple film bodies after its earlier press conference and received responses from industry stakeholders.
“After our last press conference, we reached out to other film bodies asking for their support. We got responses from IMPAA and the Producers Guild of India,” he said.
While the Producers Guild of India has criticised Ranveer’s sudden withdrawal from Don 3, stating it caused damage to Excel Entertainment, IMPAA reportedly pushed for the directive to be withdrawn to protect broader industry interests. Pandit added that considering their appeal, and larger interest of the film industry, they have revoked the directive. He also mentioned that the multiple industry bodies should unite and settle the entire controversy amicably.
Less than an hour before FWICE’s briefing, the Producers Guild had already urged reconciliation between both parties, echoing similar concerns.
“We’ve been saying exactly what the Producers Guild has said now. Sitting with all film bodies together to resolve the issue is exactly what we wanted in the first place. We appeal to Ranveer Singh as well to come forward and resolve this amicably. We hope he becomes even a bigger and bigger star,” Pandit said.
FWICE president BN Tiwari also confirmed that the organisation had received legal notices from both Ranveer Singh and producer TP Aggarwal, and said those would be addressed by the legal department.
“We’ve not caved under any pressure. We’re a 70-year-old organisation and have received countless legal notices. We just want all parties to expedite the issue and resolve it amicably,” Tiwari told Indian Express's SCREEN. He also added, “We expected Ranveer to show up after we issue the directive. But his team has misguided him.”
Last week, FWICE had issued the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from Don 3. By June 3, the Producers Guild of India had publicly called for calm and amicable resolution. Soon after Ranveer Singh sent a legal notice to FWICE, the body confirmed it had withdrawn the directive.
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