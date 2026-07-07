‘Why does Diljit Dosanjh choose controversial films?’: FWICE reacts as Honey Trehan addresses Satluj ZEE5 row

Within two days of its release, the film was pulled from Zee5.
The sudden disappearance of Satluj from ZEE5 has reopened a larger debate around film censorship, creative freedom and the responsibility of artistes, with filmmaker Honey Trehan questioning the lack of clarity around the objections to his film and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) weighing in on actor Diljit Dosanjh’s choice of projects.
The film, which stars Diljit as late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, became available on the streaming platform after a long battle with the censor process. However, within two days of its release, ZEE5 announced that the film would no longer be available in India “until further notice”, citing “current developments”.
The removal triggered reactions from filmmakers, public figures and viewers, many questioning why a film that had reached audiences after years of discussions and certification issues was pulled back.
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj, earlier titled ‘Panjab 95’, is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a Punjab-based human rights activist.
The film’s journey to release was marked by repeated clashes with the censor process. The team had earlier sought legal intervention after being asked to make extensive changes for a theatrical release.
After years of delays, the film premiered on ZEE5 in an uncut version. But its availability was short-lived, with the platform removing it from viewers in India soon after.
ZEE5 said in a statement that the film would remain unavailable in India while it explored “every appropriate avenue through due process” to bring it back.
Amid the controversy, Federation of Western India Cine Employees president BN Tiwari criticised Diljit Dosanjh’s association with films that attract controversy.
Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said he was surprised by the actor’s choice of projects and urged him to consider the impact such films could have on his public image.
He said, "I am very surprised why Diljit Dosanjh chooses to do controversial films. He should understand the impact of such decisions. He is a superstar of Punjab, and he should think carefully so that his image is not affected. He has a huge fan base across the world today.”
He further added that actors should keep the 'nation in mind': “From what I understand, it is also an artiste’s duty not to do films just for money or any other reason. One must keep ‘nation first’ in mind. I am not saying that he does not have any responsibility towards the nation—he certainly does, and he is very talented. But he must definitely reflect on this before taking up such projects,” Tiwari added.
At the same time, Tiwari said that if authorities or the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have concerns about a film, those issues should ideally be addressed before certification. However, he added that once a film completes the certification process and changes are made, stopping its release later creates difficulties for producers who have invested heavily.
Before the film’s removal, director Honey Trehan spoke about the uncertainty surrounding the objections faced by ‘Satluj’.
In an interview with Mid-Day, Trehan said he never received a clear explanation about who opposed the film.
“If somebody asks me who had a problem with the film, I genuinely don’t know. I don’t have a face. I don’t have a name. Everything came through third persons or lawyers,” he said.
The filmmaker said that after years of discussions and legal hurdles, communication around the film had eventually broken down before ZEE stepped in to release it.
Despite the setbacks, Trehan said he did not want to hold resentment over the situation.
“I’ve never been bitter. Sometimes you feel hurt emotionally because you’re not getting answers. But I also remind myself that I’m talking about one film,” he said.
Even before the removal, Diljit had hinted that the film’s availability might be uncertain.
During an Instagram Live session, the actor encouraged fans to watch Satluj quickly, suggesting that it could be taken down at any point.
The film continues to remain unavailable in India, while reports indicate it is still accessible on ZEE5 in some international markets.